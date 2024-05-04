'Changing the Landscape of Golf' : Clay Myers, PGA, on the Power of PGA WORKS

Growing up, Clay Myers played every sport besides golf.

But when he was 8, Myers was handed a golf club by his father. That ignited "something" but it wasn’t until later in life that he truly began to fall in love with the game.

After working his way through First Tee - Memphis programming, Myers played every level of golf from middle school and high school to collegiate and then professional golf.

Myers with his dad after winning the SWAC title at Jackson State.

Myers was offered a full-ride scholarship to Jackson State University in Mississippi, where he had a very successful collegiate golf career. However, his experience at the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship (formerly known as the PGA Minority Collegiate Championship) is one of his fondest memories.

After a memorable encounter with the late Bill Cioffoletti, PGA, who was the GM of the Championship's host venue, PGA Golf Club, Myers was inspired to pursue a career as a PGA of America Golf Professional.

"He asked me if I ever thought about a career in golf and we had a really good conversation," remembers Myers, who's now the PGA Head Professional at The Park West Palm in West Palm Beach, Florida. "After that, we continued to stay in touch.

"As one of the hundreds of participants in the event, it made me feel extremely special that Bill took the time to pull me aside and talk about a career in golf. He really made me feel like I was wanted as a PGA of America Member."

But life often throws unexpected curveballs, and Myers found it was right to shift gears from his previous ambitions to chase a professional playing career. He competed in numerous events and even made an appearance on Season 23 of Big Break, Golf Channel’s hit reality TV competition series.

Despite his desire to compete professionally, Myers goal remained the same: become a PGA of America Golf Professional.

In 2021 that finally happened: Myers was elected to PGA membership.

Now, as the Head Professional at The Park West Palm , he's leading the charge at a course that is providing opportunity through access. At the forefront of their efforts, Myers is doing it all, from running tournaments and events, to giving lessons and fostering a welcoming community.

"The Park is truly a special place to be," admits Myers.

Myers (far right) is at the center of growing the game at The Park West Palm.

Since he was a competitor in it at PGA Golf Club, Myers has witnessed the evolution of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, and how it has gotten better and better each year. He acknowledges that the changes he hopes for in the industry are beginning to happen, and credits PGA WORKS for playing a pivotal role in bridging those gaps.

“I think PGA WORKS and the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship are changing the landscape of golf," Myers says. "We’re still trying to get more Black people into the game, and I feel these opportunities are helping change that."

From being a former competitor in the field, to becoming a PGA of America Golf Professional, Myer’s is inspiring the next generation of young golfers. Myers is confident that PGA WORKS will continue to break barriers and pave the way for future generations of golfers from all backgrounds.

“PGA WORKS is creating access that is setting up the next generation for success. My hope is that their success will continue to drive change, and hopefully make the game of golf look more like America," says Myers. “PGA WORKS . . . I think the title says it all. PGA WORKS actually works. From everything they've done and continue to do, through their events, they’re providing these kids with everything they need. I think it's really special to see.”

Learn more about the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship by visiting here.