How to Watch the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

The most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf is making history yet again.
With 27 teams competing across three divisions, as well as 52 players representing programs in the Men’s and Women’s Individual Division, the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase, Kohler and ADT visits TPC Sawgrass' Stadium and Dye's Valley courses — with all three rounds being broadcast live on Golf Channel.
Texas A&M Corpus Christi enters the 2024 PWCC as the three-time defending champion in the Women’s Team Division. The Islanders recently finished third in this year’s Southland Conference Championships, marking the program’s highest finish in that tournament’s history.
The winning Texas A&M-Corpus Christi squad
See the schedule below for streaming and broadcast times (all times Eastern). You can also follow all the action with live scoring and full coverage on PGA.com.
Round 1 (May 6)
3-6 p.m.  — PGA.com & Golf Channel
9-midnight — Golf Channel (re-air)
Round 2 (May 7)
3-6 p.m.  — PGA.com & Golf Channel
7-10 p.m. — Golf Channel (re-air)
11 p.m. - 2 a.m. — Golf Channel (re-air)
Round 3 (May 8)
3-6 p.m.  — PGA.com & Golf Channel
7-10 p.m. — Golf Channel (re-air)
11 p.m. - 2 a.m. — Golf Channel (re-air)

