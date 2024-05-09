Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Notches Fourpeat, FAMU Seizes Dominant Win at PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Editor's note: The following is a combined recap of the Women's and Men's Divisions from the final round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.

All the Florida A&M University men’s golf team wanted was a chance.

A chance to be in contention and compete for a trophy during the final round of the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase, Kohler and ADT.

The Rattlers (27-over) earned their chance and finished the job, recording a wire-to-wire victory as the Men’s Division I Champions. They combined to shoot a 13-over par 301 on TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course to win by 29.

Alabama State University (56-over) finished runner up and North Carolina A&T State University (74-over) claimed third place.

“It’s been 24 years since we’ve won this event,” said FAMU Head Coach Mike Rice. “I remember that because I was on the team that won the event in 2000. To bring this to these guys and for them to be able to enjoy . . . this is amazing.”

FAMU senior Marcus Taylor clinched the Men’s Division I Medalist honors behind a three-day score of 2-over-par 218. He posted 1-under-par 71 in the final round for a five stroke victory.

“I’m really stoked with the win, as an individual and as a team,” said Taylor. “I didn't have much preparation coming into this, I was packed with academics, taking 19 credits this semester. Graduation was my main focus so I had no expectations coming into this event, so yeah I’m excited.”

With four birdies on the card in his final round, how he finished on the famed 17th and 18th holes on the Stadium Course made the difference for Taylor.

“My birdie on 17, I stood over that ball on the tee and didn’t feel nervous to be honest with you, but when I got to the putt I thought ‘send me out the right way and make this putt.’ I was really stoked about that. On 18, driver is the best club in my bag and I absolutely laced it about 350 yards. I had 55 yards in.”

Rattlers graduate student Patrick Mwendapole (7-over) shot a final-round 6-over 78 to finish runner-up while second round leader Taylor Bell (10-over) shot an 11-over 83. Graduate student Patrick Jean-Pierre (15-over) finished with a 4-over 76 and senior Miles Taylor (18-over) came in with his low round of the week at 4-over 76.

A long journey pays off for Chaminade

Chaminade University of Honolulu (67-over) traveled the furthest to compete in the PWCC, they also came from behind to win the Men’s Division II Championship by a mere one stroke over first and second round leader Lincoln University of Missouri (68-over).

“It’s like a dream,” said Chaminade Head Coach Renee Yuen. “First of all, getting here to this tournament, this venue was something that when I heard about it, I said I want to bring the team. To come here, to play, struggle through it and then to win by one stroke, I’m so happy and proud of the guys.”

The winning Chaminade University.

With a final round team score of 25-over 313, Lincoln University of Missouri was runner up at 68-over 932. Bluefield State University (70-over) took third following a 25-over 313.

Chaminade sophomore Ethan Alexander, who finished runner up in the medalist competition, recorded his team’s low round of the day with a 1-under-par 71.

“It’s hard to really believe,” said Alexander. “It hasn't really hit yet. I was out there and didn’t want to look at the leaderboard the whole day. I was playing well on the front nine. I was trying to keep everything in front of me.”

Lincoln University of Missouri senior Austin Shoemaker (4-over) went wire-to-wire to win the Men’s Division II Medalist honors.

Making the turn on the Valley Course at even for the day, Shoemaker's round turned turbulent with a double on the par-4 11th hole. He followed it with a birdie on the par-3 14th and back-to-back bogeys on 15-16. A birdie on the par-5 4th hole was enough for a two stroke victory over Chaminade’s Alexander.

Michigan's Liu hangs on to seize Men's Individual title

University of Michigan junior Yuqi Liu (3-under) claimed the Men’s Individual Championship title with a final round 2-under-par 70.

Liu started the final round with a birdie on the par-3 3rd hole to make the turn at 1-under on the day and then proceeded to birdie holes 10-13. He found trouble on 14 and made double bogey and followed it with another bogey on 15, but a two putt birdie on the par-5 16th was enough to keep his one stroke lead and win.

“The drive on 16 was tough because I don't really hit a draw with my driver,” said Liu. “It was into the wind off the left so I just picked a good start line and hit a great shot in the fairway.

Yuqi Liu of University of Michigan.

“It was a really tough second shot. I had about 230 to the pin and I went for it. It wasn’t easy but I always believe in myself. I knew I could pull it off and I did.”

University of North Alabama’s sophomore Eric Luo (2-under) carded a bogey-free 3-under-par 69 for his low round of the championship to finish runner-up. Purdue University sophomore Kentaro Nanayama (1-under) finished third.

'The perfect dream' for Islanders team: a fourpeat

There’s something special about TPC Sawgrass for the Texas A&M - Corpus Christi women’s golf team.

Three years after their first PGA WORKS Collegiate victory at the iconic venue, the Islanders claimed their fourth consecutive Women’s Team Division title May 9 at Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley course during the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase, Kohler and ADT.

Texas A&M - Corpus Christi recorded an 11-over-par 299 team score in the final round to finish at 56-over for the week and win by five shots. Howard University (61-over) was second following a final-round 9-over-par 297. Delaware State University (92-over) took third with a 15-over-par 303.

The Islanders became the second Women’s team to win at least four consecutive PWCC titles (Bethune-Cookman 2012-19).

“It feels amazing,” said senior Lucie Charbonnier. “I’ve won it every year I've played. It’s just like the perfect dream. I have four rings . . . what more can I have than that?”

Charbonnier, the 2022 and '23 Women’s Team Medalist, ended her collegiate career with yet another memorable PWCC performance. She recorded five birdies, including three on the front-nine en route to a 3-under-par 69. The Peron, France native finished runner-up in the Women’s Team Medalist race at 5-over-par 221.

The winning Islanders team.

Islanders senior Lucia Ramirez (14-over) recorded her lowest round of the week, a 2-over-par 74, while freshman Samantha Gibbs (9-over) shot a final-round 4-over-par 76. Freshman Carla Puente Fernandez (28-over) posted an 8-over-par 80 with sophomore Elsa Tornvall (35-over) at 9-over-par 81.

“Sam, Lucie and Lucia showed up when they needed to,” said Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Head Coach Pat Stephens. “Our fourth and fifth played pretty well today, hung in there and shot 80, 81. When we need them to show up, they show up and that’s what happened today.”

The victory is extra meaningful for the Islanders as it marked not only their return to TPC Sawgrass, but Stephens’ final event as their head coach.

“These girls see this golf course on TV and it’s so iconic,” said Stephens. “To be able to play it under a tournament situation . . . they’re making memories they’ll be talking to their grandchildren about.

“There’s nothing better than playing a PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship. The job they do and what they do for the student-athletes, it’s a great experience."

Howard University’s Kendall Jackson (4-over) claimed Women’s Team Division Medalist honors. The junior from Pearland, Texas posted a 1-over-par 73 on Dye’s Valley, highlighted by a clutch birdie at the par-5 17th hole to win by one.

“It feels amazing,” said Jackson. “My putting this week was a difference maker. That’s what keeps you going whenever that putter is rolling, especially the last couple holes. No matter where the putt was I knew I had a good chance to roll it in.”

Chou captures Women's Individual on final hole

The Women’s Individual Division was a tightly-contested battle that came down to the final putt on Stadium’s par-4 18th hole.

University of British Columbia junior Una Chou and Eastern Kentucky University junior Dili Sitanonth embarked on the final hole tied at 6-over.

Una Chou won the Women's Individual title.

Chou “zoned everything out” and drilled a 4-foot sliding putt for par to shoot 5-over-par 77 and clinch the victory at 6-over-par 222. Sitanonth made bogey to finish second at 7-over-par 223 after also shooting 5-over-par 77.

“It feels surreal,” said Chou. “I knew it was close on the back so I was just trying to keep myself in my own lane and hit one shot at a time.”