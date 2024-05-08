Scooter Clark, PGA Returns to PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship as North Carolina A&T Head Coach

The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, presented by Chase, Kohler and ADT, is considered the most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf, and PGA of America Golf Professional Scooter Clark has seen every side of the event’s evolution.

This year, he returns to the PWCC as the North Carolina A&T Men’s and Women’s head golf coach. But Clark’s history with the championship began as a Junior WORKS competitor in 1986, its first year.

What transpired between then and now, the 37th playing of the PWCC, includes being struck by lightning, finding a mentor in Fred Funk, winning 10 PWCC titles at Bethune-Cookman, being named the tournament director, returning as North Carolina A&T head coach and impacting countless lives along the way.

Formerly known as the National Minority College Championship, the event was founded in November 1986. The goal was to elevate the game at minority colleges and universities by providing student-athletes with the opportunity to compete on a championship stage during an era when they were excluded from playing in many collegiate golf events.

Camilo Marin Raga of North Carolina A&T State University standing with Head Coach Scooter Clark during the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Clark’s journey in golf took off in the early ‘80s as a teenager at University of Maryland Golf Course, where his father would drop him off around 6 a.m. and pick him up around 6 p.m. during the summer.

Clark quickly became part of the family at the golf course, picking up life-time mentors in PGA of America Golf Professional Ronnie Scales and eight-time PGA TOUR winner Fred Funk, who was the assistant professional and head coach of the university’s golf team.

Clark learned the game, started playing in junior events and was given his first job in the golf industry at the course. As he got older, Clark learned the ins-and-outs of not only competing, but how to create a meaningful career in the industry, leading to a lifelong impact as a PGA of America Golf Professional.

“I got to sit down and talk with PGA Members and understand the business and all the opportunities that exist,” Clark said. “How to act, how to be professional and how to start a career in the industry.”

Scooter Clark on the tee as the Tournament Director for the 32nd PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.

From the many mentors in Clark’s life, one was truly lifesaving.

At the age of 17, Clark was struck by lightning. Funk saw it happen through the pro shop window and immediately called an ambulance. Fortunately, the Maryland team physician was finishing on the 18th hole at the same time.

Between the two of them, they administered CPR and got me somewhat stable to carry me to the golf shop. Scooter Clark

Clark was in a coma for 36 hours and his parents were informed he’d have severe physical complications for the rest of his life. Miraculously, six months later, Clark won his high school state championship—at the same course.

Clark would go on to play college golf, first for Southern University and then for the University of Maryland, competing in the PWCC for both schools. His results in each appearance may not have been memorable, but the championship became a mainstay for the rest of his career.

Clark started the process of becoming a PGA of America Golf Professional in 1996. While working at the University of Maryland Golf Course, Funk, playing on the PGA TOUR at the time, encouraged him to apply for an assistant professional opening at TPC Sawgrass, the location of this week’s PWCC.

From Sawgrass, Clark’s career began to snowball into more opportunities. He was lead to the Acushnet Company then the PGA TOUR, Kemper Sports and then accepted the role of Director of Golf at Bethune-Cookman University in 2010.

Scooter Clark walks with a player during his time as a coach at Bethune-Cookman University.

For the next six years, he led the men’s and women’s teams to a combined 10 PWCC titles.

In 2018, Clark became the PWCC tournament manager for the PGA of America and then the director of the championship in 2020.

“We are in year 37 of this championship,” Clark said. “Somehow, someway I’ve been a part of this championship for pretty much all of those years, whether it’s been playing in the first three, coming back shortly after to be onsite with Titliest, coming back as a coach, operating the event and now back to coaching again.”

Clark knew from a young age that golf would “be my life’s work.” This week, his legacy at the PWCC continues, back as a coach, a role he uses to make a difference for the student-athletes he leads, just as his mentors did for him.

“I’m able to look right now at the 12 individuals I coach and see the impact, feel their emotions every day,” Clark said. “I’m able to steer people to the same opportunities. I would say this current role fulfills a different part of me.”

In 2024, the mission of the PWCC remains the same, thanks in part to individuals like Scooter Clark, PGA.