PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship Returns to TPC Sawgrass

The 37th edition of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, presented by Chase, Kohler and ADT, will be played May 6-8 on the Stadium and Dye’s Valley courses at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The 187-player field consists of 27 teams and 52 individuals representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-serving institutions and other Minority-serving institutions who will compete across five divisions in the 54-hole, stroke-play event.

The five divisions include a Women’s Team Division, Division I Men’s Team, Division II Men’s Team, Women’s Individual Division and Men’s Individual Division.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi enters the 2024 PWCC as the three-time defending champion in the Women’s Team Division. The Islanders recently finished third in this year’s Southland Conference Championships, marking the program’s highest finish in that tournament’s history.

PGA WORKS Women’s Team champions, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi pose for a photo with the trophy during the final round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Senior Lucie Charbonnier also returns for the Islanders after back-to-back PWCC Women’s Medalist titles in 2022-23. The Peron, France, native finished fourth overall in the Conference Championship and registered a top-five result in every tournament this spring.

“Lucie Charbonnier has had a tremendous spring season, winning twice and finishing fourth in conference and making the all-tournament team,” said Texas A&M Corpus Christi Coach Pat Stephens.

Charbonnier shot a 3-under-par 68 in last year’s final round of the PWCC to claim medalist honors at Bent Brook Golf Course in Birmingham, Alabama. Current teammate Lucia Ramirez (1-over-par 72) finished third. Freshman Samantha Gibbs will make her PWCC debut after a strong first collegiate season that saw her claim her first individual title at the Vaqueros Invitational in March.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Lucie Charbonnier chips onto the green during the second round of the 2021 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship held at TPC Sawgrass on May 4, 2021 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

“The team is very excited to play the PWCC again at the prestigious TPC Sawgrass, the place where we captured our first PWCC title,” said Stephens. “It is important that the team makes good decisions on the golf course. We need to eliminate the big numbers, which are waiting to get you on these two golf courses. The key for us to securing another PWCC will be the play of our fourth and fifth players. If we can get solid play at those positions, I feel we will be on our way to the four-peat."

Following a second place finish in 2023, North Carolina A&T highlights the Men’s Division I Team field. Scooter Clark, PGA, returns to the PWCC as coach of the North Carolina A&T program following his tenure as the event’s Championship Director. Additionally, Clark’s teams captured a combined 10 PWCC titles between the men’s and women’s programs during his time at Bethune-Cookman University.

Two-time Men’s Division I defending champion, Howard University withdrew from the Championship following its Northeast Conference (NEC) Championship, won this past weekend.

PGA WORKS Mens Devision II champions, Kentucky State University pose for a photo with the trophy during the final round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at Bent Brook Golf Course on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Kentucky State University is back to defend its Division II men’s team victory following a dominant 20-stroke win in 2023 at 6-over-par 862. The Thorobreds recently finished runner-up in the Southern Intercollegiate Conference Championship. Senior Micah Stangebye finished second in the event and took home Conference Player of the Year.

“Kentucky State has had much success since winning the PWCC last year,” said coach Mike Grugin. “Our top four players are back again with one new addition. Micah Stangebye has continued his excellent play this year.”

The men’s and women’s individual divisions will feature 52 competitors representing 39 schools.

Exemptions into Epson Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events will be granted for the fourth consecutive year. The top three finishers and ties in the Women’s Team and Individual Divisions will be eligible to apply for an exemption into the Epson Tour’s Hartford HealthCare Women's Championship, scheduled for July 12-14, at Great River Golf Club in Milford, Connecticut. The Championship Tournament Committee will review applications and award one exemption.

The top three finishers in the Men’s Division I, Men’s Division II and Men’s Individual Division will be eligible to apply for one sponsor exemption into the 2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, a Korn Ferry Tour event taking place June 13-16, at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kansas.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE ON GOLF CHANNEL AND PGA.COM

NBC Sports will provide live broadcast coverage of the PWCC for the second consecutive year on GOLF Channel, Monday through Wednesday May 6-8 from 3-6 pm ET. PGA.com will stream the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship live throughout all three days of the Championship.