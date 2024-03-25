Field Announced for 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship at TPC Sawgrass

PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, today announced the field for the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship (PWCC) presented by Chase, Kohler and ADT. The 37th edition of the PWCC will be played May 6-8 on the Stadium and Dye’s Valley courses at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

“The Most Culturally Significant Championship in Collegiate Golf” will once again showcase a highly-competitive field. With 30 teams and 52 individuals, 202 total competitors representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-serving institutions and other Minority-serving institutions will compete across five divisions in the 54-hole, stroke-play event.

Howard University returns as the two-time defending champion in the Men’s DI Division. Kentucky State University, the 2023 Men’s DII Division Champion, also will look to defend its title. Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi will be playing for its fourth consecutive victory in the Women’s Teams Division following wins in 2021-23.

“The PWCC has evolved into an elite collegiate competition as evidenced by another talented field in 2024,” says PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing in Michigan. “We look forward to hosting the PWCC at TPC Sawgrass, site of The PLAYERS, for the second time, while providing valuable opportunities for the student-athletes to learn about the many career opportunities in the golf industry.”

The PWCC is contested across five divisions including Women’s Team Division, Division I Men’s Team, Division II Men’s Team, Women’s Individual Division and Men’s Individual Division.

TEAMS

WOMEN’S DIVISION

Alabama State University

Bethune-Cookman University

Delaware State University

Howard University

Lincoln University of Missouri

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi

Texas A&M University - Kingsville

Western New Mexico University

DIVISION I (MEN’S)

Alabama State University

Chicago State University

Florida A&M University

Howard University

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Prairie View A&M University

Tennessee State University

Texas Southern University

University of Arkansas Pine Bluff

DIVISION II (MEN’S)

Bluefield State University

Chaminade University of Honolulu

Fayetteville State University

Kentucky State University

Lincoln University of Missouri

Livingstone College

Miles College

Savannah State University

Virginia State University

Virginia Union University

INDIVIDUALS

The men’s and women’s individual divisions will feature 52 competitors representing 38 schools. For a complete list of the individual divisions, visit here

"The PGA REACH Foundation and the PGA of America are delighted to host the 2024 PWCC," said Kennie Sims, PGA - Sr. Director of Impact for the PGA REACH Foundation. “We are proud to welcome an ultra-competitive field comprising players from historic programs across the country. We aim to educate and inspire student-athletes to reach their fullest potential in the game and business of golf.”

Exemptions into Epson Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events will be granted for the fourth consecutive year.

The top three finishers and ties in the Women’s Team and Individual Divisions will be eligible to apply for an exemption into the Epson Tour’s Hartford HealthCare Women's Championship, scheduled for July 12-14, at Great River Golf Club in Milford, Connecticut. The Championship Tournament Committee will review applications and award one exemption.

The top three finishers in the Men’s Division I, Men’s Division II and Men’s Individual Division will be eligible to apply for one sponsor exemption into the 2024 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, a Korn Ferry Tour event taking place June 13-16, at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kansas.

Dunning Golf returns as the Official Apparel Supplier of the PWCC, providing apparel support to all 30 teams participating in the Championship. The tech performance golf and lifestyle brand is sold at more than 1,500 country club and resort shops across the country and online at dunninggolf.com

Titleist, one of the game's leading performance equipment brands, will be offering products to the participating student-athletes.