TPC Sawgrass to Host 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

The PGA of America announced today that TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, will host the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship (PWCC) presented by Chase.

The 37th edition of the “Most Culturally Significant Championship in Collegiate Golf'' will be played May 6-8 on the Stadium and Dye’s Valley courses at TPC Sawgrass. This marks the second time that the PWCC will be conducted at TPC Sawgrass after being held there in 2021.

Registration will open Wednesday, January 10 for the 2024 PWCC. Those interested in competing should visit the championship website . The deadline to register is Tuesday, March 19.

“The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship is one of the most impactful events in golf and the PGA of America is proud to bring the PWCC back to TPC Sawgrass in 2024,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “The PWCC annually features a highly competitive field containing hundreds of talented student-athletes from HBCUs, HSIs and other Minority-Serving Institutions across the country. TPC Sawgrass is an elite venue with an impressive history in hosting major events including the annual THE PLAYERS Championship. We look forward to seeing these athletes compete there in May.”

The PWCC is contested across five divisions including Division I Men’s Team, Division II Men’s Team, Women’s Team Division, Men’s Individual Division and Women’s Individual Division.

The individual competition is open to all minority men and women student-athletes playing collegiate golf at the Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA level, or minority women and men enrolled in one of the PGA of America’s PGA Golf Management University Programs.

The Championship was created in 1986 to highlight golf programs at the most underserved and underrepresented Minority-Serving Institutions on a national stage, and educate and inspire student-athletes to pursue career opportunities in the business of golf.

The PGA WORKS Beyond the Green career exploration event, held annually at the PWCC, provides an opportunity for participating student-athletes to learn about and have premier access to various internships and employment opportunities in the golf industry, while learning from industry-leading golf companies and executives.

The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass was designed by the late Pete Dye and opened in 1980. It has served as the host site of THE PLAYERS Championship since 1982, and continues to be a must-play course for golf fans across the world. The Dye’s Valley Course was designed by Dye, Jerry Pate and Bobby Weed and opened for play in 1987. Dye’s Valley recently hosted the PGA TOUR Q-School Finals where the low five competitors earned their PGA TOUR cards.

The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. (Getty Images)

“The PGA TOUR and TPC Sawgrass are excited to welcome the student athletes and coaches back for the 2024 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship,” said TPC Sawgrass PGA General Manager Derek Sprague. “It is so exciting and fun to watch these athletes compete on a course the best players in the world compete on annually at THE PLAYERS.”