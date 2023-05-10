Scenes from a Special Week at the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

The 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase Sapphire is in the books after a memorable chapter came to life in Birmingham, Alabama, over the last few days.

Known as the most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf for good reason — the tournament included 30 squads in three team divisions and 52 players representing 44 programs in Individual Divisions from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-serving institutions and other minority-serving institutions — there were plenty of highlights from on and off the course.



Career exploration, cultural experiences, Lupe Fiasco concerts, incredible shots, memorable moments with teammates . . . this year's PGA WORKS Championship had it all.

Take a look at some of the highlights form the week that was in Birmingham:

The Greg Odom Jr. walk-off shot was a scene . . .

. . . recognized by the golf's Twitter king.

Odom Jr.'s Howard University counterpart Kendall Jackson would like a word:

Shoal Creek, co-hosting with Bent Brook Golf Course, was back in the spotlight:

Read here about how Shoal Creek is making strides to create a positive impact through golf.

Hole 18 at Shoal Creek Club.

Yeah, these players are pretty good, example III:

Junior PGA WORKS was back, showcasing a few talented high schoolers:

Off the course was a scene, too, with a night at Topgolf feat. Lupe Fiasco:

There was also great learning opportunities, like the Birmingham Experience...

...and Beyond the Green, where PGA Members shined a light on working in golf:

Did you know how this Championship got it's start?

Mark Nance, PGA, can tell you.

Mark Nance, PGA, during Youth Day at the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.

And here's a little more history on this great Championship:

Like last year, Youth Day participants, well, they had a day:

Now, this is pretty good:

And one final quote from a PGA WORKS Ambassador: