Scenes from a Special Week at the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

The 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase Sapphire is in the books after a memorable chapter came to life in Birmingham, Alabama, over the last few days.
Known as the most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf for good reason — the tournament included 30 squads in three team divisions and 52 players representing 44 programs in Individual Divisions from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-serving institutions and other minority-serving institutions — there were plenty of highlights from on and off the course.

Career exploration, cultural experiences, Lupe Fiasco concerts, incredible shots, memorable moments with teammates . . . this year's PGA WORKS Championship had it all.
Take a look at some of the highlights form the week that was in Birmingham:
The Greg Odom Jr. walk-off shot was a scene . . .
. . . recognized by the golf's Twitter king.
Odom Jr.'s Howard University counterpart Kendall Jackson would like a word:
Shoal Creek, co-hosting with Bent Brook Golf Course, was back in the spotlight:
Read here about how Shoal Creek is making strides to create a positive impact through golf.
Hole 18 at Shoal Creek Club.
Hole 18 at Shoal Creek Club.
Yeah, these players are pretty good, example III:
Junior PGA WORKS was back, showcasing a few talented high schoolers:
Off the course was a scene, too, with a night at Topgolf feat. Lupe Fiasco:
There was also great learning opportunities, like the Birmingham Experience...
...and Beyond the Green, where PGA Members shined a light on working in golf:
Did you know how this Championship got it's start?
Mark Nance, PGA, can tell you.
Mark Nance, PGA, during Youth Day at the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.
Mark Nance, PGA, during Youth Day at the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.
And here's a little more history on this great Championship:
Like last year, Youth Day participants, well, they had a day:
Now, this is pretty good:
And one final quote from a PGA WORKS Ambassador:

“If I can give them something they can take back home or learn something they can use going forward, I think that’s all we can ask. You never know what those moments are going to be, when you can impact someone’s life in a positive manner.”

Sherri Pla, PGA/LPGA

PGA Members Mackenzie Mack (middle) and Kendall Murphy (right) are both PGA WORKS Ambassadors.
Over 20 Diverse PGA Professionals Showcase Careers in Golf for Student-Athletes at PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Beyond the Green Introduces Golf Industry Opportunities at 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
Beyond the Green Introduces Golf Industry Opportunities at 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
On the Rise in Southern Texas, Ximena Davila is Creating Her Own History Through PGA WORKS
On the Rise in Southern Texas, Ximena Davila is Creating Her Own History Through PGA WORKS
