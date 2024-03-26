Swing Into Success: Make Golf Your Thing Kickstarts 2024 HBCU Partnership Tour

Make Golf Your Thing, a collaborative industry movement, is continuing to build relationships and foster greater access and inclusivity in the sport through events at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Under the banner “Make Golf Your Career,” several golf industry talent recruiting representatives will be on site at HBCUs in the coming weeks to directly engage students in discussions about working in the $102B golf industry.

Industry representatives visited Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. last week and are visiting Texas Southern University in Houston on March 26 and Paul Quinn College in Dallas on April 9. Additional HBCUs will be identified for events later this Spring and during the Fall 2024 Semester. The events include meetings between golf industry representatives and university leaders, as well as an activation for students, inviting them to come and learn more about internships and careers in the golf industry.

Make Golf Your Thing industry movement works to accelerate golf’s evolution in welcoming more people from historically underrepresented backgrounds to the industry, shedding light on the extensive opportunities the industry provides across the U.S. In 2023, Make Golf Your Thing supported a career day at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala., and partnered with four additional universities to install golf simulators on campus as a way to stimulate interest in golf. The effort is part of the White House Initiative on HBCUs.

“We are grateful that the HBCU leaders are welcoming the golf industry to their campuses and inviting us to meet the students as we aim to strengthen our industry through greater diversity,” said Dr. Michael Cooper, the USGA’s Senior HBCU Initiative Advisor and a co-chair of Make Golf Your Career’s HBCU effort. “We hope the relationships and inroads we are forging to the very capable talent that exists at HBCUs will create opportunities for students as well as the golf industry.”