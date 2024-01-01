Langston Frazier, PGA, Paves the Way for Future Black PGA of America Members

“Becoming a PGA of America Member was not the original path in life that I wanted, but I am so lucky it’s the path I took.”

That's a quote from Langston Frazier, who works as a PGA Assistant Professional at Belle Haven Country Club in Alexandria, Virginia. But Frazier, like a lot of PGA Members, is more than just a PGA Professional.

He's someone who loves the game.

Frazier has been in the golf industry for 10 years, starting from his 16th birthday. He fell in love with golf and never looked back from that age.

“I had a high school teacher who knew how much I loved golf,” Langston remembers, “and they asked if I had ever heard of a PGA Golf Management program for college. I had no clue what it was.”

Frazier during a recent Beyond the Green panel discussion.

At the time, Frazier thought the coolest job in the world was to become a social studies teacher instructing about U.S. government and history. But he also believed that joining a PGM program at the college of his choice would be the perfect way to combine both teaching and his love for the game.

One thing lead to another and Frazier found himself walking across the stage in May of 2021 at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in a cap and gown with his degree in PGA Golf Management.

“I knew I wanted to go to an HBCU because of my family’s history, and UMES was the perfect situation for me," Frazier says. "Two and a half hours from home is plenty of space, but just short enough that I could visit home whenever I wanted to."

As a HBCU (Historically Black College or University), UMES was an ideal landing spot for Frazier, and a perfect place to honor his his heritage. His parents attended Hampton University, also an HBCU, and he wanted to make his own mark at UMES. There, he was able to combine his two top interests in college: broadcasting and golf.

“Starting sophomore year in high school, I would wake up an extra hour early to watch the news before school started,” Langston remembers. “Then I would walk across the street to school and do the morning announcements every day for three years.

“I just love the news."

Langston became a UMES Sports Information Student Assistant and gained all sorts of media experience, including two internships at Golf Channel during the summers of 2018 and '19.

Now, armed with his own podcast — The Langston Frazier Show — you can find Frazier working towards a future in golf media.

“I want to be in a position where I can pay it forward as a black PGA of America Golf Professional, and do it in more places than green-grass facilities,” Frazier says. "Diversity is important . . . for me, being a black PGA Professional is a constant sense of having to validate myself. If there was a PGA Professional like me that I would have met 10 years ago, would my journey be different? That person was not there for me. I want to be that person for people. You never know how you will inspire those around you.”

"I want to make sure that people who come along in the industry after me are a lot better off than I am." Langston Frazier, PGA

As host of The Langston Frazier Show , Frazier chats with up-and-coming names, game-changers, and business leaders connected to the golf industry and so much more. He makes sure to find time to work on his podcast that he loves in between his other industry obligations.

Frazier is also a part of PGA LEAD, a program that he has found to be a great guide to becoming a leader in the industry with his diverse background. Because of programs like LEAD, Langston sees a bright future for the PGA and its Members.

“I see the PGA becoming a lot more diverse in the next few years,” he says, “Like Seth Waugh says, golf needs to start looking more like America.”

Frazier and his PGA LEAD cohort.

This is a main reason why Langston wants to be in golf media: to be that face that people with diverse backgrounds can look up to and know that they can do it, too.

“There are so many places golf media can go," says Frazier. "I don’t know where I will be in 5-10 years, but I know I will be doing something I love.”

Frazier still remembers the moment he became a PGA Member. It's something he hopes to use to inspire people to give golf a try.

“I remember feeling like I made it. Then immediately after that I felt a need to keep going," he says. "To people who look like me and are nervous about getting into golf: Try it. Golf comes across as such a complicated game. And yet, it is a simple way to connect with people.”