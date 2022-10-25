A Celebration of the LGBTQ Golf Community in San Francisco

In 2019, PGA Professional Greg Fitzgerald and General Manager at TPC Harding Park Tom Smith envisioned creating the first-ever LGBTQ golf tournament. Today, the event serves as a way to encourage LGBTQ individuals to feel welcome in the game of golf and authentically engage with PGA Professionals.

The Northern California PGA Section and The First Tee of San Francisco continue to be proud partners for the event since its inception.

“The Northern California PGA Section is proud to lend its support to PGA Member Greg Fitzgerald in his effort to promote inclusion in the game of golf and bring the San Francisco-area community together for a fun-filled day to benefit a great cause,” said Northern California PGA Section Executive Director Len Dumas.

Over the past four years, the San Francisco Pride Pro-Am has helped raise more than $300,000 for SF Pride (a grant-giving organization through its Community Partners Program for local LGBTQ+ charities and organizations).

“Raising much-needed funds for SF Pride is wonderful”, Fitzgerald said. “But as a PGA of America Professional, who is out as part of the LGBTQ Community, the best thing about our event is changing sports, and specifically the golf world.

“Members of our community are now starting to feel welcome in an atmosphere that was not in the past. It’s a really exciting time being in our community, and also the sports world because we’re making it better for all.”

The event was presented in an easy and fun scramble format. Amateurs were invited to register individually or with a complete group of four other groups. Golfers who signed up individually or with two or three players were connected with others to complete the group. Each group of four golfers was joined by a PGA Professional.

During the SF Pride Awards Reception, Hailey Davidson, who is vying to be the first transgender golfer to earn an LPGA Tour card - received the annual Prism Award, honoring LGBTQ leadership in the sports community.

With over 250 parade contingents, and more than 20 community-programmed stages and venues, the San Francisco Pride Celebration and Parade is the largest gathering of the LGBT community and allies in the nation. The festival attracts up to 700,000 annually, in Civic Center Plaza in downtown San Francisco. Since 1997, SF Pride has awarded over $3 million from proceeds of the Pride Celebration and Parade to local non-profit LGBTQ Organizations, and those organizations working on issues such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, homelessness and animal welfare.