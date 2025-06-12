2025 U.S. Open: How to Watch, Featured Groups

Oakmont. The U.S. Open. Father's Day weekend. Golf fans, you know the drill.

It's time to grab your favorite beverage and watch some Major Championship golf.

And when it comes to Oakmont and the U.S. Open, there's not many better combinations coming together in the form of the third men's Major Championship of 2025, June 12-15, for the 125th U.S. Open. It's the record tenth time the Open will be played at Oakmont, too.

The networks of NBC will be broadcasting all four rounds, and coverage will also be on Peacock and USOpen.com . The NBC channels will carry the main broadcast, while USOpen.com will carry Featured Groups coverage.

To watch all the action live from Oakmont, check out the coverage times and details below (all times Eastern). Check back on the weekend for the Featured Groups of Rounds 3 & 4.

Thursday, June 12

6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., USA Network

5-8 p.m., Peacock

Featured Groups AM

Ludvig Aberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama; 7:17 a.m.

Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau; 7:28 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy; 7:39 a.m.

Featured Groups PM

Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka; 1:02 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson; 1:13 p.m.

Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler; 1:24 p.m.

Friday, June 13

6:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., Peacock

1-7 p.m., NBC

7-8 p.m., Peacock

Featured Groups AM

Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka; 7:17 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson; 7:28 a.m.

Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler; 7:39 a.m.

Featured Groups PM

Ludvig Aberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama; 1:02 p.m.

Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau; 1:13 p.m.

Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy; 1:24 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

10-Noon, USA Network

Noon-8 p.m., NBC

Featured Groups AM

TBD

Featured Groups PM

TBD

Sunday, June 16

9 a.m.-Noon, USA Network

Noon-7 p.m.

Featured Groups AM

TBD

Featured Groups PM