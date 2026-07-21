Ryan Fox Swing Analysis: 5 Lessons From the New Open Champion

Ryan Fox truly proves that any swing works.



While it’s one of the most unorthodox moves on the PGA Tour, it has consistently produced results. He did so by capturing his first major title at the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale at 10-under, birdieing the final hole to edge Cameron Young on Sunday.



The term “match ups” is consistently used in golf instruction. It’s the idea that different swings can work as long as body movements align. And if any player embodies that concept, it would surely be Fox.



Here’s a breakdown on Fox’s unique move and what we everyday golfers can learn from the Champion Golfer of the Year.



SETUP

If there’s one thing about Fox’s swing that isn’t outlandish, it would be his set up.

He looks athletic and relaxed, allowing his arms to hang naturally from his shoulders without creating unnecessary tension. His weight is centered over the balls of his feet, with his knees slightly flexed. He flares his left foot more than others because of past ankle issues, but it helps him clear his hips in the downswing.

Fox also has one of the strongest grips seen on Tour. Both his left and right hand are excessively rotated clockwise (to the right), but this helps Fox control the clubface later in his swing for his repeatable fade.



What you can learn: Before worrying about swing mechanics, build a repeatable set up. A great posture sets you up for a chance to make a consistent swing.



TAKEAWAY

Fox’s takeaway isn’t textbook by any means.



Instead of moving the club back in unison with his body, Fox pushes his hands and the club upward and outward early in the backswing. With minimal lower body rotation, his hands work more vertically than around his body.



When the shaft reaches parallel to the ground, the club sits well in front of his chest rather than behind him. Despite the unconventional move, Fox maintains excellent clubface control. His exceptionally strong grip helps keep the clubface in a closed, stable position.



What we can learn: If you tend to whip the club too far inside or leave the face wide open early in the backswing, Fox provides a useful exaggeration. Feel as though you’re keeping the clubhead outside your hands with the face staying more square, or even slightly shut as you start the backswing.



TOP OF SWING

Once Fox reaches the top of his swing, it’s one of the most eccentric positions you’ll find out there. Yet, it produced a 62 on Saturday.



Because of his limited turn, he has no depth, which is quite a contrast to what modern day instruction teaches. Instead of his hands getting deep behind his right shoulder, his hands sit above his shoulder plane and out over his toes.



What you can learn: Fox teaches us that any top position can work. Focus on getting to a position you can consistently return from. Fox’s backswing isn’t something normally taught, but because he repeats it and matches it up in transition, he’s become a major winner.



TRANSITION

The transition is where Fox matches everything up that’s unorthodox about his swing.



Because of his limited depth, he requires a massive amount of right side bend (dropping right shoulder) to keep his club on plane, which also helps him shallow the shaft. If he didn’t, the club would work too out in front of him, sending the club path very far left.



Because he creates great separation between his upper and lower body, paired with a strong club face, Fox produces exceptional power.



What you can learn: Everyone has their own unique swing, but the best players in the world create separation. Allow your lower body to begin the transition while your upper body stays patient, creating space for your arms and club to follow.

IMPACT

At impact, Fox has maintained face control, not allowing the club to flip or aggressively release at impact. This allows him to hit his consistent left-to-right fade. Because his club face is already in a strong position, there’s no need for any late action timing with his hands.



He’s cleared both his hips and chest, tilted his body away from the target, and has generated a significant forward shaft lean to compress the ball.



What you can learn: While it was a non conventional route to get there, Fox’s impact position resembles many elite ball strikers. Learn to get your club face in a square or stronger position to become less dependent on last-second hand action to square the club face.