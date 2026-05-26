3 Smart Golf Lessons From Wyndham Clark’s Winning 60

Wyndham Clark did not just win THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He went and took it.

A final-round 60 at TPC Craig Ranch gave Clark a three-shot victory over Si Woo Kim and marked his first PGA Tour win since 2024. It was also historic: Clark became the first PGA Tour player to win twice with a closing 60. His Sunday included nine birdies, an eagle and one very clear mindset.

“I knew I had to make birdies,” Clark said after the win.

That is a great lesson for golfers at every level. Going low is not just about making perfect swings. It is about committing to smart targets, staying aggressive when the round gives you chances and trusting your process when the putter gets hot.

Here are three things you can learn from Clark’s win.

1. When the Course Gives You a Green Light, Take It

Clark’s round turned when he made eagle on the par-5 12th hole, moving in front for the first time. Later, even with the tournament nearly secured, he still fired at the final-hole flag and hit it inside 3 feet.

That does not mean recreational golfers should aim at every pin. It means you need to recognize the difference between a green-light shot and a red-light shot.

Ask Yourself These Four Questions Before Attacking a Pin

Is the pin accessible?

Is the miss playable?

Do I have the right club to carry the trouble?

Am I swinging well enough today to be aggressive?

If the answer is yes, commit fully to the shot. If not, aim for the fat part of the green and take your chances with the putter.

2. Great Putting Starts With the Read and Speed

Clark rode a hot putter throughout the weekend and made the kinds of putts that turn a good round into a special one. Most amateurs think putting gets hot because the stroke suddenly gets better. More often, great putting starts with the read and the speed decision, not just the stroke itself.

Good putters tend to stay decisive. They match speed to line, trust what they see and avoid getting overly mechanical once the round begins.

Try This Putting Drill

Create a circle around the hole with five balls from roughly 6 feet.

From each spot:

Hit one putt at dying speed

Hit one at normal speed

Hit one slightly firmer

Then rotate around the circle.

This helps train adaptability and teaches golfers that putts can enter the hole at different speeds. The goal is adaptability, not blasting putts past the hole.

3. Do Not Protect a Great Round Too Early

One of the biggest mistakes amateurs make is changing their mindset the moment a good round starts happening. They get a few shots under their normal score and suddenly start steering the golf ball instead of swinging freely.

Clark did the opposite Sunday. He kept playing golf.

That is what great players do. They do not ignore the moment, but they also do not let the moment take over their routine or decision-making.

Use This Simple Closing-Round Thought

“Same target. Same routine. Same commitment.”

Not:

“Don’t mess this up.”

That small mental shift can completely change how you finish rounds.

The Takeaway

Most golfers are not trying to shoot 60. They are trying to break 100, 90, 80 or maybe set a personal best. The same principles still apply.

Clark’s final-round 60 was spectacular, but the bigger lesson was how he stayed committed to smart aggression, trusted his putting instincts and refused to play defensively with the tournament on the line.

That is how good rounds turn into memorable ones.



PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.