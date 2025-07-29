4 Popular Golf Clothing Brands Blending Style and Performance

From the course to daily life, golf attire has evolved into more than just a standard dress code. It's become on-course to off-course, go-to apparel that golfers and non-golfers alike love.

Fashion in golf is more popular than ever, too, as was on display at the 2025 PGA Buying Summit Fashion Show at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa in Texas July 28. 15 golf clothing brands from across the globe showcased their latest apparel in front of hundreds of spectators interested in the new trends the sport has to offer.

The list of apparel companies included:

And with the release of Happy Gilmore 2 , plus NBA superstar Lebron James posting on Instagram about his new hobby, golf is getting a ton of attention and that was evident with the large crowd at the Fashion Show watching new lines come down the runway one by one.

Here were some of our favorite looks:

Blanco Clothing

A treat for men of all ages and styles, Blanco Clothing offers classic designs with a modern twist and clean aesthetics. Worn by Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola, Blanco showed off some monochromatic fits that could be worn from the office straight to the golf course.

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola is a Blanco Golf supporter.

The golf apparel line provides attire for all seasons, including premium hoodies and vests for the colder weather, while also having polos that work for the hot summers. The hats have a simple, clean look that goes well with everything. Blanco Clothing should be on the list for any guy who is looking to impress on the links.

Fore All

While Fore All showcased both men's and women's wear, the highlight of the Fashion Show was the bold and vibrant offerings for the ladies that they've become known for.

A brand that has revolutionized what is acceptable in women’s golf fashion, Fore All boasts geometric designs and playful styles. From the bucket hats, to the sporty tops, to the wide variety of colorful skirts and the fun retro socks, Fore All offers something for every style palette from head to toe.

For the golfer looking to stand out, Fore All is your go-to brand.

Mantra

A clothing brand that offers some of the best for both genders, Mantra is a sustainable-focused company that is looking to connect people with nature through style. From sleek muted pastels to simple dresses and Parisian-type scarves, Mantra creates an elevated look for its female audience.

Meanwhile, Mantra's classic styled polos and khakis provide comfort and performance for men. Their Catalyst Polo, with the trademarked “Mantra collar,” boasts a wide array of prints and solids to choose from.

The sustainable materials used in their clothing are “recycled and regenerative fibers” that help reduce their carbon footprint and are a great choice for the eco-conscious buyer.