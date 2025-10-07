80 Finalists Earn Invitations to Compete in 12th Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National

Eighty junior golfers representing 34 U.S. states and one Canadian province, have earned an invitation to compete at Augusta National Golf Club for the 12th annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals – which will be played on Sunday, April 5, 2026, prior to the start of the 90th Masters Tournament.



Conducted in partnership with the USGA, the Masters Tournament and the PGA of America, Drive, Chip and Putt is a free, nationwide youth golf development program open to boys and girls, ages 7-15, in four age divisions. The three-pronged competition tests the skills essential to playing the game: accuracy in driving, chipping and putting.



Results of the 10 regional qualifiers – the third and final stage leading to the 2026 National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club – yielded 12 returning competitors:



Callen Cronin (2024 National Finalist), of Haverhill, Mass.

Caroline Cui (2023 National Finalist), of Redwood City, Calif.

Dawson Dial (2025 Boys 10-11 National Champion), of Cedar Park, Texas

Perri Harris (2025 National Finalist), of Bowling Green, Ky.

Adalyn Lupton (2023 National Finalist), of Tega Cay, S.C.

Emery Johnson (2024 National Finalist), of Sandy, Utah

Amber Lee (2022 National Finalist), of San Diego, Calif.

Kipp Madison (2024 Boys 12-13 National Champion), of Evans, Ga.

Karis Reid (2024 Girls 12-13 National Champion), of Carmel, Ind.

Texas Terry (2024 Boys 10-11 National Champion), of Manor, Texas

Arno Wehle (2024 National Finalist), of San Jose, Calif.





Local qualifying for the 12th season of Drive, Chip and Putt began in May and took place at hundreds of sites across the country this past summer. The top three scorers per venue, in each of the four age categories in separate boys and girls divisions, advanced to subregional qualifiers in July and August. The top two juniors in each age/gender division then competed at the regional level in September and October. Regional qualifying was held at 10 courses around the country, including multiple U.S. Open and PGA Championship venues. All local, subregional and regional qualifiers were conducted by the 41 Sections of the PGA of America, with PGA of America Golf Professionals providing support at each facility hosting a qualifier.



The top finishers from each regional site’s age/gender divisions – a total of 80 finalists – earned a place in the 2026 National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, which will be broadcast live on Golf Channel.



Notes from Regional Qualifying:



In the Girls 7-9 division at Lucy Wiertel (2024 National Finalist), of Oswego, Ill. All local, subregional and regional qualifiers were conducted by the 41 Sections of the PGA of America, with PGA of America Golf Professionals providing support at each facility hosting a qualifier. In the Girls 7-9 division, Cheetah Baez of Tampa, Fla., not only won first place with 112 total points, but also the chance to win a puppy: Baez struck an agreement with her dad in which she can get a dog if she wins the National Finals in April.A strong short game – second in chipping and first in putting – carried Ace Pizzuti to the top of the Boys 7-9 leaderboard at Pinehurst Resort . To celebrate his win, he wanted to “stay (in Pinehurst) one more day so I can practice more.” Adalyn Lupton of Tega Cay, S.C., sank two of her putts to win the Girls 12-13 division and become a two-time National Finalist. “Putting is always fun,” she said, “Because a lot of times that's how you win.”Two winners at Whistling Straits , Lucy Wiertel of Oswego, Ill., and Texas Terry of Manor, Texas, punched their tickets to return to the National Finals, carding totals of 115 points and 143 points, respectively. They’ll bring their experience back to Augusta National, as Terry said, “I know what the chip and the putts are like, so in preparing again for it, I’ll try to do as well as I did last time. I can prepare differently this time.” Looking ahead to his first time on the storied 18th green at Augusta National, the Boys 7–9 winner, St. Louisan Andrew Brown, offered his advice for the competition: “Try your best and have fun.”Brooke Kline of Sewickley, Pa., started the day off strong at Laurel Valley Golf Club , taking first in driving with 56 points, before placing third in chipping (40 points) and first in putting (40 points). With a total of 156, she secured her place as the Girls 12-13 winner by 38 points. “I think it was just being patient knowing I had fun and enjoyed this competition,” she reflected on her performance. “I approached it confidently and was excited.” In the Boys 7-9, Boys 10-11 and Girls 10-11 age groups, it was a Canadian sweep: Yien Li of Aurora, Ontario (118 total points), Nathan Khera of Oakville, Ontario (131 total points) and Evelyn He of Toronto, Ontario (127 total points), all earned their spots in the National Finals.At Valhalla Golf Club , Colton Gress of Coshocton, Ohio, topped the Boys 14-15 division by a total margin of 23 points. He took first in both driving (61) and chipping (55) and tied for the lead in putting (60) – totaling 176 points overall. Two past National Finalists are again advancing to Augusta National: Perri Harris of Bowling Green, Ky., in the Girls 10-11 division (140 total points), and Karis Reid of Carmel, Ind., in the Girls 14-15 division (147 total points). Looking ahead to her second appearance in the National Finals, Reid said, "I put a lot of focus on myself last time, so I feel like my main focus is going to be just having fun."After sinking two of his three putts at The Ridgewood Country Club , Mario Vilardi of Hopewell Junction, N.Y. became the Boys 10-11 champion with 110 total points. “Me and my grandpa talked about really wanting to go to Augusta National,” he said. “Now we get to do it together, which makes it great.” In the Girls 10-11 division, Ava Chen’s consistency led her to victory. Though she did not win any of the individual disciplines, the sixth grader from Brooklyn, N.Y., accumulated 135 total points to take first place overall.In the Girls 14-15 group at Pebble Beach Golf Links , Ziqing Wang of San Jose, Calif., achieved her long-standing goal of qualifying to compete at Augusta National. A Drive, Chip and Putt participant since the age of 9, Wang secured her overall win with top three finishes in each discipline, totaling 165 points. Ava Lee of University Place, Wash., dominated the Girls 10-11 division with a 21-point margin of victory and earned her spot in the National Finals. “I feel proud and excited going to Augusta,” Lee said. She added that her dad is her favorite golfer, and he’ll be caddying for her at Augusta National.With 156 total points in the Boys 12-13 age group at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco , Dawson Dial of Cedar Park, Texas, is headed back to Augusta National Golf Club for the second consecutive year. Dial, the 2025 National Champion for Boys 10-11, reflected, “It’s great just to know that I’m going to have that experience again and have a great time no matter what happens.” In the Girls 14-15 division, Rachel Turk of Austin, Texas, took first place overall by a 15-point margin (125 total points). Looking back on her win and looking ahead to April, she said, “I’m so thankful and grateful that I have this opportunity and that my parents are here to support me.”At Hazeltine National Golf Club , Sophia Eagan followed in the footsteps of her brother, Jacob, a 2023 National Finalist, by punching her ticket to Augusta National. She tallied 119 total points to win first overall in the Girls 7-9 age division. Looking beyond April 2026, Eagan said another goal of hers is to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur someday. The winner of the Girls 14-15 age group, Peyton Landon, traveled to Hazeltine National from Fort Collins, Colo. – and she’ll continue her journey to Augusta National in the spring. “I don’t know how, I just knew… I’m going to Augusta. I just knew,” she said of her first-place finish and 140 total points. “Sometimes I just have a feeling this is going to be a good day.”In the Girls 7-9 division at Four Seasons Hualalai Golf Course , Audrey Zhang of Diamond Bar, Calif., and Queenie Gao of Lake Forest, Calif., were tied for the lead at the end of the putting discipline. They faced each other in a playoff to break the tie – and Zhang sank her second putt attempt to take first place overall (125 total points) and become a first-time National Finalist. Amber Lee of San Diego, Calif., will be making her second trip to compete at Augusta National, having played in the 2022 National Finals. “I’m still really excited to go back,” Lee said after winning the Girls 14-15 division with 133 total points. “After learning (from 2022), I feel like I’ll be more prepared for it.”