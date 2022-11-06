Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
From the PGA

A Busy Week in Phoenix at the 106th PGA Annual Meeting

Published on
PGA of America President John Lindert during the 106th PGA Annual Meeting at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

PGA of America President John Lindert during the 106th PGA Annual Meeting at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

National Awards. An Election. Honoring a PGA President. The 2022 PGA Annual Meeting was both busy and informative.
John Lindert, PGA, was elected President of the PGA, Don Rea Jr., PGA, was elected Vice President and Nathan Charnes, PGA, was elected Secretary on Thursday afternoon along with San Francisco 49ers Co-Owner Gideon Yu who joined the PGA of America Board of Directors as Independent Director.
Past PGA President Brian Whitcomb, PGA, was honored Thursday as a Legend of the PGA for all of his incredible contributions to the Association, the Members and the game.
On Wednesday, John A. Solheim, the Executive Chairman of PING and son of founder Karsten Solheim, received his 2022 PGA Distinguished Service Award.
Since 1988, the PGA Distinguished Service Award honors outstanding individuals who display leadership and humanitarian qualities.
Three U.S. Presidents (Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton), Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Barbara Nicklaus, Pete Dye, Vince Gill, Bob Hope and Lee Trevino are among the previous recipients.
A group of 12 PGA Members were honored at the PGA of America National Awards ceremony on Tuesday, celebrated for their commitment to growing the game of golf and representing the best qualities of the Association.
Check out a few of the best moments from Phoenix this week.
The Best-of-the-Best Recognized
Outgoing PGA President Jim Richerson was Ready to Handle the Unique Challenges He Faced
Click HERE to read the article.
John Lindert, PGA: Dedicated to Growing the Game
Click HERE to read the article.
Honoring an Icon: PING’S John A. Solheim
Honoring an Icon: PING'S John A. Solheim
A Legend of the PGA
The Future is Bright at the PGA of America

Honorary PGA of America President Jim Richerson and Past PGA President Brian Whitcomb during the Legends of PGA Presentation 106th PGA Annual Meeting at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

Game Changers

PGA Past President Brian Whitcomb Honored as a Legend of the PGA at the 106th PGA Annual Meeting
Game Changers
PGA Past President Brian Whitcomb Honored as a Legend of the PGA at the 106th PGA Annual Meeting
The newly elected PGA of America Vice President Don Rea Jr., 43rd PGA of America President John Lindert, and new PGA of America Secretary Nathan Charnes pose for a photo during the 106th PGA Annual Meeting at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

From the PGA

Michigan PGA Section Member John Lindert Elected 43rd President of the PGA of America
From the PGA
Michigan PGA Section Member John Lindert Elected 43rd President of the PGA of America
PGA of America Vice President Don Rea has fun with the crowd during the second round of the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club on October 8, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

From the PGA

Don Rea Jr., PGA: Driven by Vision, Passion & Fun
From the PGA
Don Rea Jr., PGA: Driven by Vision, Passion & Fun
