A Busy Week in Phoenix at the 106th PGA Annual Meeting

National Awards. An Election. Honoring a PGA President. The 2022 PGA Annual Meeting was both busy and informative.

John Lindert, PGA, was elected President of the PGA, Don Rea Jr., PGA, was elected Vice President and Nathan Charnes, PGA, was elected Secretary on Thursday afternoon along with San Francisco 49ers Co-Owner Gideon Yu who joined the PGA of America Board of Directors as Independent Director.

Past PGA President Brian Whitcomb, PGA, was honored Thursday as a Legend of the PGA for all of his incredible contributions to the Association, the Members and the game.

On Wednesday, John A. Solheim, the Executive Chairman of PING and son of founder Karsten Solheim, received his 2022 PGA Distinguished Service Award.

Since 1988, the PGA Distinguished Service Award honors outstanding individuals who display leadership and humanitarian qualities.

Three U.S. Presidents (Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton), Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Barbara Nicklaus, Pete Dye, Vince Gill, Bob Hope and Lee Trevino are among the previous recipients.

A group of 12 PGA Members were honored at the PGA of America National Awards ceremony on Tuesday, celebrated for their commitment to growing the game of golf and representing the best qualities of the Association.

The Best-of-the-Best Recognized

Outgoing PGA President Jim Richerson was Ready to Handle the Unique Challenges He Faced



John Lindert, PGA: Dedicated to Growing the Game



Honoring an Icon: PING’S John A. Solheim

A Legend of the PGA

