A Special Delivery at the PGA Championship, Courtesy of Wing

A special delivery arrived on Tuesday of the 2025 PGA Championship.

While the Corebridge Financial Team was posing for their annual group photo on the 18th hole at Quail Hollow, each received a special memento drop, courtesy of Wing.

The mementos were from the families and clubs of the PGA of America Golf Professionals from around the country.

Michael Block, a member of the Corebridge Financial Team who was playing in his 7th PGA Championship, received a very timely gift.

"I didn’t come with any ball markers when I arrived," Block laughed. "So I was just going to use pennies and a random coin from the gas station.

"But I got some ball markers from my club and a letter from a ton of my members and employees. It means a lot to me... I couldn’t be here without all these guys.”