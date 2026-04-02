A View Through the Lens of Ken Griffey Jr. at The Ryder Cup

While we all know Ken Griffey Jr. for his incredible Hall-of-Fame talent on the baseball diamond, people are less familiar with his talents behind the camera as a photographer. And he is talented.

For the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, Ken Griffey and Michael Collins were invited to work on the PGA of America Digital Team to help cover the event. Ken & Michael flew up to the Ryder Cup with Airshare and got right to work. Despite their fame in their other roles, at Bethpage, they were just part of the photography crew, capturing the event as only they can.

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