American Airlines Named Official Airline of the PGA of America

The PGA of America and American Airlines announced today an expansive new multiyear partnership establishing American as the “Official Airline” of the PGA of America and PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), as well as the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup USA through 2027.

Designed to elevate the travel experience for PGA of America Golf Professionals and the thousands of PGA Championship and Ryder Cup spectators nationwide, American brings an unparalleled commitment to accessibility and connection to the game.

In this exciting collaboration, American will work closely with the PGA of America to provide immersive experiences and exclusive benefits to AAdvantage® credit cardmembers, including designated hospitality areas and the opportunity to redeem miles for various perks

The Ryder Cup will be played at Bethpage Black in 2025.

“Together with the PGA, we’re looking forward to offering our customers an opportunity to experience golf like never before, whether they’re traveling to the most-talked-about tournaments or getting within feet of their favorite golfers on the course,” said Caroline Clayton, American’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our AAdvantage® members love these priceless moments and we’re honored to make them happen.”

“American Airlines is well established as a global aviation leader, dedicated to providing exceptional service and travel experiences,” said Jeff Price, PGA of America Chief Commercial and Philanthropy Officer. “As our PGA Members travel the country growing the game and thousands of spectators journey to our Major Championships, American will deliver a world-class experience and ensure they reach their destinations. American’s tremendous support of PGA HOPE and one of our Association’s most impactful annual events, the Secretary’s Cup, highlights our shared mission to support our nation’s heroes.”