Category - Member Events
Assistant PGA Professional Championship History
Published on
From 2011 to the present, here are the players who have won the Assistant PGA Professional Championship, their total scores, runner-ups and host sites.
Year: 2023
- Winner: Braden Shattuck, 279
- Runner-Up: Matt Cahill, Michael Block
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2022
- Winner: Domenico Geminiani, 282
- Runner-Up: Brian Bergstol, Riley Wheeldon
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2021
- Winner: Jin Chung, 274
- Runner-Up: Brian Bergstol
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2020
- Winner: Gunner Wiebe, 278
- Runner-Up: Jin Chung
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2019
- Winner: Alex Beach, 280
- Runner-Up: Carlos Sainz Jr.
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2018
- Winner: Kenny Pigman, 273
- Runner-Up: Steven Delmar
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2017
- Winner: Ryan Zylstra, 277
- Runner-Up: Derek Berg
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2016
- Winner: Ben Polland, 281
- Runner-Up: Shawn Warren
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2015
- Winner: Andy Mickelson, 272
- Runner-Up: Adam Rainaud
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2014
- Winner: Grant Sturgeon, 275
- Runner-Up: Kenny Pigman
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2013
- Winner: Frank Bensel, 278
- Runner-Up: Charles Frost
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2012
- Winner: Jake Scott, 271
- Runner-Up: Ryan Vermeer
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Year: 2011
- Winner: Frank Bensel, 283
- Runner-Up: Richard Terga, Tyler Hitchcock, Ryan Sikora, Aaron Clark, Scott Berliner
- Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
*Won in Playoff