Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Member Events

Assistant PGA Professional Championship History

Published on

From 2011 to the present, here are the players who have won the Assistant PGA Professional Championship, their total scores, runner-ups and host sites.
Year: 2023
  • Winner: Braden Shattuck, 279
  • Runner-Up: Matt Cahill, Michael Block
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2022
  • Winner: Domenico Geminiani, 282
  • Runner-Up: Brian Bergstol, Riley Wheeldon
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2021
  • Winner: Jin Chung, 274
  • Runner-Up: Brian Bergstol
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2020
  • Winner: Gunner Wiebe, 278
  • Runner-Up: Jin Chung
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2019
  • Winner: Alex Beach, 280
  • Runner-Up: Carlos Sainz Jr.
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2018
  • Winner: Kenny Pigman, 273
  • Runner-Up: Steven Delmar
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2017
  • Winner: Ryan Zylstra, 277
  • Runner-Up: Derek Berg
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2016
  • Winner: Ben Polland, 281
  • Runner-Up: Shawn Warren
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2015
  • Winner: Andy Mickelson, 272
  • Runner-Up: Adam Rainaud
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2014
  • Winner: Grant Sturgeon, 275
  • Runner-Up: Kenny Pigman
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2013
  • Winner: Frank Bensel, 278
  • Runner-Up: Charles Frost
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2012
  • Winner: Jake Scott, 271
  • Runner-Up: Ryan Vermeer
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
Year: 2011
  • Winner: Frank Bensel, 283
  • Runner-Up: Richard Terga, Tyler Hitchcock, Ryan Sikora, Aaron Clark, Scott Berliner
  • Site: PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Full Results
*Won in Playoff
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech