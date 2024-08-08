Best Golf Courses to Play in France

Golf has a rich and storied history in France, dating back to the late 19th century when the sport first gained popularity among the country's elite.

Over the years, France has become home to a remarkable array of world-class golf courses that have not only hosted prestigious tournaments but have also captivated golf enthusiasts with their natural beauty and challenging layouts.

Here are some of the best spots you can play in la République.

Le Golf National

The Albatros Course at Le Golf National.

Le Golf National, located in Guyancourt just north of Paris, is a world-renowned destination that really needs no introduction. The golf course serves as the permanent host to the Open de France, was the host venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup, and is the site for the golf competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Designed by Hubert Chesneau and Robert Von Hagge, Le Golf National features a spectacular combination of both modern and classic golf course architecture. The golf course is known for its challenging layout, featuring a mix of strategically placed bunkers, undulating fairways, and water hazards, making it a true test of skill for golfers of all levels. The Albatros Course, the championship layout at Le Golf National, is a par 71 that offers stunning views and a memorable golf experience.

In addition to the Albatros Course, Le Golf National also features two other 18-hole courses, the Aigle and the Oiselet, as well as top-notch practice facilities. The golf course's modern clubhouse, superb amenities and excellent hospitality further enhance the overall experience for visitors.

With its rich history, world-class facilities, and picturesque setting, Le Golf National continues to attract golf enthusiasts from around the globe, especially those visiting Paris.

Golf d'Hardelot

The Les Dunes Course at Golf d'Hardelot.

When it comes to golf destinations in France, Golf D'Hardelot stands out as a gem on the stunning Opal Coast. Located just a short drive from Calais, this historic golf course offers a unique blend of natural beauty, rich history and challenging play.

Originally designed by renowned British architect Tom Simpson in the early 20th century, Golf D'Hardelot boasts two distinct 18-hole courses, Les Pins and Les Dunes. The Les Pins Course, known for its pine-lined fairways and strategic bunkering, provides a classic heathland golf experience. On the other hand, Les Dunes offers a contrasting links-style layout with undulating dunes and glimpses of the nearby coastline, creating an exceptional golf journey.

Both courses have undergone careful restoration to preserve their original character while integrating modern features to enhance the playing experience. Golfers of all levels can enjoy the challenge and beauty of these courses, making it a must-visit destination for golf enthusiasts.

Les Pines Course.

With its tranquil setting, historical significance, and warm hospitality, Golf D'Hardelot offers an unforgettable golf experience in a picturesque and serene environment. Whether you're a casual golfer or a seasoned enthusiast, a visit to Golf D'Hardelot promises to leave a lasting impression, making it a true treasure among France's golf landscape.

Golf de Belle Dune

Nestled in the beautiful coastal region of Picardy in France, Golf de Belle Dune is a true gem.

This remarkable golf course, designed by Jean-Manuel Rossi, is renowned for its stunning location amidst the picturesque dunes and pine forests of the Marquenterre nature reserve. With its idyllic setting, ecological mindfulness and exceptional design, Golf de Belle Dune stands as a testament to the beauty and allure of golf in the heart of France. Whether seeking a leisurely round amidst nature's tranquility or a challenging golf adventure, this esteemed course promises a truly unforgettable experience for all who stroll upon its hallowed fairways.

Golf de Belle Dune offers a mesmerizing 18-hole championship course that seamlessly integrates with the surrounding landscape, providing a challenging yet rewarding experience for golfers of all skill levels. The course's strategic layout, featuring undulating fairways, immaculately maintained greens, and natural hazards, presents an engaging test of precision and shot-making abilities.

Golfers are treated to breathtaking views and a tranquil ambiance as they navigate through the diverse terrain, including links-style holes and holes nestled within the enchanting forest. The course's environmentally conscious design and commitment to preserving the natural habitat further enhance its allure, making it a harmonious sanctuary for both golf and nature enthusiasts.

Complementing the world-class golfing facilities, Golf de Belle Dune also offers top-tier amenities, including a clubhouse with panoramic views, practice areas, and professional instruction, ensuring a memorable and rewarding visit for all who appreciate the game.

Hopefully the next time you visit France in search of some good golf, one of these destinations is on your list!