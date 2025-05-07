Browne, Jackson, Villanueva Lead Entering Final Round of 2025 PING USDGA Championship Presented by PGA of America

Ryanne Jackson and Eli Villanueva have positioned themselves for another victory in the seventh USDGA Championship Presented by PGA of America. Chad Pfeifer of Nampa, Idaho will have to once again rally to claim his fourth title.

Pfeifer fought back from a tough start Tuesday for a 3-over 74 on the Ryder Course, leaving him two shots behind leader Mike Browne (70-143) of England as Pfeifer tries to win the men’s title for the third consecutive year and fourth in the last five.

“I got off to a tough start with some sloppy bogeys, but I managed to birdie three consecutive holes (Nos. 2-4) that brought me back into it,” said Pfeifer, who lost his left leg above the knee in 2007 while serving as an Army Specialist in Iraq.

It’s a familiar position for Pfeifer: He trailed Chris Biggins by two shots entering last year’s final round, but won with a 1-under 70 over Albert Bowker.

Chad Pfeifer.

“Yeah, same spot,” Pfeifer said. “I’ll have to come out and attack some pins and make some putts to try to make some birdies. I know Michael really well. He’s a great golfer, really consistent. We’ll have a good match.”

Browne charged into the lead with a 2-under front side for a 70 to finish at 1-over 143 after two days. He has won three G4D Tour titles, a circuit for golfers with disabilities, including the first one played in advance of a PGA TOUR event, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last year.

“I got off to a really positive start. Made a few mistakes, but made some birdies to make up for it,” said the 47-year-old Browne, who had his lower leg amputated after a military accident in 2011 led to more than 30 surgeries.

Eli Villanueva (left) is looking for another victory.

“I have a lot of respect for Chad. We played together a fair bit in the military side of golf. I just need to play my game, do what I did today. Just stay calm and be patient and not chase.”

Shea Taylor (74-146) is in third place, two shots ahead of Chris Biggins (74-148).

Jackson, the defending women’s division champion and winner of the 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open, shot 7-over 78 on the Ryder Course to take a two-shot lead into Wednesday’s final round at PGA Golf Club.

Jackson struggled to an 80 in the first round after not practicing much since being hired as an assistant coach for the Western Michigan University women’s golf team. But she rebounded with an even par front nine to pass first-round leader Natasha Stasiuk (85-162). Jackon leads Cassie Sengul (80-160) by two shots.

Ryanne Jackson.

“I definitely got some rust off my game,” said Jackson, who has muscular dystrophy. “I saw a couple putts, in the 10-to-12-foot range, go in, and that’s always nice. It’s good to make those for birdies instead of having them for par.

“I need to do the same thing tomorrow as I did today: Hit a lot of greens and make some putts.”

Villanueva shot an even-par 71 to take a four-shot lead over Kenny Bontz (76-150) in the senior division. Villanueva won the men’s title in 2022, the senior division in 2023 and lost in a playoff to five-time PGA TOUR winner Ken Green last year (Green withdrew this week with a wrist injury).

Villanueva played the par-5s in 4-under Tuesday, thanks to an eagle on the sixth hole, where he hit a 3-hybrid from 200 yards to 20 feet and made the putt.

2025 USDGA Championship Leaderboard Live scores from all divisions competing at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida. SCORES

“I played the par-5s a lot better than yesterday (1-under),” said the 58-year-old Villanueva, who seriously injured his dominant left elbow during a Paratrooping accident. “I just want to play smart (Wednesday) and not do anything stupid. But it’s golf, so anything can happen.”

There was a one-hour delay Tuesday because of lightning.

The PING USDGA Championship is run by the U.S. Disabled Golf Association and Presented by PGA of America.