CapTech Boosts Fan Engagement at 2024 PGA of America Championships

Throughout the 2024 PGA Championship season, the PGA of America and CapTech elevated the attending fan experience with the launch of the new PGA Championships mobile app, combining all three PGA Championships (PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship) into one platform.

With features that included advanced wayfinding and an AI Chat Bot, fans were able to truly enjoy their day, their way, at Valhalla Golf Club, Sahalee Country Club and Harbor Shores Golf Club.