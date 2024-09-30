Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

CapTech Boosts Fan Engagement at 2024 PGA of America Championships

By Randy Stutzman
Published on

Throughout the 2024 PGA Championship season, the PGA of America and CapTech elevated the attending fan experience with the launch of the new PGA Championships mobile app, combining all three PGA Championships (PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship) into one platform.
With features that included advanced wayfinding and an AI Chat Bot, fans were able to truly enjoy their day, their way, at Valhalla Golf Club, Sahalee Country Club and Harbor Shores Golf Club.
Take a look at the full report by CapTech, the Official Technology Partner of the PGA of America.
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

