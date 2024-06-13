Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Latest

Celebrate the Historic 2024 PGA Championship with the Elijah Craig Mulligan

Published on

What a week and what a finish it was at Valhalla Golf Club in May.
To help celebrate a Major Championship after a decade away from the Bluegrass State, Elijah Craig, the Official Bourbon Supplier of the 2024 PGA Championship, created the ‘Elijah Craig Mulligan.’
So sit back, relax and reflect on Xander Schaueffle’s historic victory with an ‘Elijah Craig Mulligan’ and learn how to make the perfect drink with a few familiar faces in golf giving you step-by-step instructions.

PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech