Charlie Woods Wins AJGA Team TaylorMade Invitational

First, it was a team high school state championship. Now, it’s a first amateur victory for Charlie Woods.

At Streamsong Resort’s Black Course, Charlie picked up his first win at the AJGA Team TaylorMade Invitational in Bowling Green, Florida. The tournament is for boys age 12-19 and had 72 players compete in stroke play over 54 Holes.

Woods started the final round one shot behind leader Luke Colton at 9-under, tied with Jessy Huebner and 2023 Junior PGA Champion Miles Russell. A second round 65 was an indication that Woods may have turned the corner after an up and down 70 on Day 1, and he paired that score nicely with a third-round 66.

Woods beat out some of the top-ranked junior golfers in the world in Colton and Russell, which reminds golf fans a bit of his dad: Tiger Woods notched his first big-time win as a junior golfer at the U.S. Junior Amateur when he was 15 in 1991 . . . and then won the next two years, too.

PGA Coach Ryan Adams shares that playing in big-time events against top competition can be a great way to see where your game is really at under pressure-packed situations.

"Try out a tournament at your local course to start, and see how your game stacks up," says Adams. "When the strokes count, when there's penalties and out of bounds, when there's no gimmie putts . . . you get a real assessment of where your game is at."