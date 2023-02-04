Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
Commence Countdown: 100 Days to Go Until the 2023 PGA Championship

The Wanamaker Trophy at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, site of the 2023 PGA Championship.

The 2023 PGA Championship countdown is on.
In 100 days, the world's best players will be teeing it up at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. Reigning PGA Champion Justin Thomas is seeking a repeat victory on Oak Hill's daunting East Course, while the likes of Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm look to add another major to their personal tally.
Here's a quick preview of what's to come this May at the 2023 PGA Championship:

