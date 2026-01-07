Derek Sprague Stepping Down as PGA of America CEO

The PGA of America today announced that Chief Executive Officer Derek Sprague will step down from his role to return to New York and support his family as his mother and mother‑in‑law require increased care.

Sprague informed the PGA of America Board of Directors in early December of his immediate need to be with his family. The Board and Officers fully supported his decision, acknowledging his leadership and significant contributions as CEO.

The PGA of America expects to name a new CEO in the coming weeks. Sprague will continue to advise the board and incoming CEO to ensure a smooth transition.

“At my daughter’s wedding last month in upstate New York, it became clear that my family needs me nearby to assist with the care of my mother and mother‑in‑law,” said Sprague. “Focusing on family has become my priority, and the best decision for me is to step away from my role as CEO and return home to be with them.

“Serving as CEO of the PGA of America over the past year has been an incredible honor, and I will always be grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board and thank them for their understanding. I also want to thank our staff for their tireless dedication. Their passion and commitment inspire me, and I know the Association will continue to thrive as it carries forward the proud mission of serving our members and growing the game.”

Sprague, who became a PGA of America Member in 1993, served the Association in a range of leadership roles, including as a Board Member from 2008-10. He was elected as an Officer in 2010, then served as 39th President of the Association from 2014-16. He was inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2019.