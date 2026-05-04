Experience the Excitement: The PGA Championship Range Show Powered by T-Mobile

Golf fans, get ready for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink!

Introducing The PGA Championship Range Show powered by T-Mobile—your all-access pass to the energy, preparation, and personalities that make major championship week unforgettable.

When & Where to Watch:

Catch the show live every day, Wednesday through Sunday, from Noon ET to 2:30 PM, broadcasting directly from the iconic practice range at Aronimink Golf Club.

How to Watch:

Tune in from anywhere! The PGA Championship Range Show powered by T-Mobile will be streaming live on the official PGA Championship YouTube channel . Whether you’re at the course or following from home, you won’t miss a moment of the action.

Meet the Hosts:

The show is split into two dynamic segments each day:

Noon – 1:15 PM ET: Hosted by Smylie Kaufman & Charlie Hulme of The Smylie Show, bringing their signature energy, humor, and insider perspective to the range.

1:15 – 2:30 PM ET: Hosted by Alexandra O’Laughlin, delivering expert analysis, engaging interviews, and unique insights as the action heats up.

What to Expect:

The Range Show brings you closer than ever to the world’s best golfers as they fine-tune their games for one of golf’s most prestigious titles. Enjoy:

Live Player Interviews: Hear from the game’s biggest stars as they share insights, strategies, and stories before they tee off at Aronimink.

Expert Swing Analysis: Watch as top analysts break down the pros’ practice routines and swing techniques.

PGA of America Golf Professionals On Set: Learn from several notable PGA of America Golf Professionals as they share practical tips and instruction for golfers of all skill levels—perfect for anyone looking to improve their own game.

Behind-the-Scenes Access: Go inside the ropes for exclusive looks at player warm-ups, equipment, and the unique atmosphere of the PGA Championship range.

Fan Engagement: Join in on interactive segments, social media shoutouts, and more.

Powered by T-Mobile 5G:

Thanks to T-Mobile’s innovative 5G technology, our cameras are completely untethered—delivering a top-notch, seamless broadcast experience without the limitations of traditional wired setups. This cutting-edge connectivity allows us to bring you closer to the action than ever before, with dynamic camera angles and real-time coverage from every corner of the range.

Don’t Miss Out!

Mark your calendar for every day of Championship week—Wednesday through Sunday, Noon to 2:30 PM ET—and experience the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink like never before. Thanks to T-Mobile, you’ll be closer to the action, the athletes, and the unforgettable moments that define major championship golf.