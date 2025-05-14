Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

Fore Play Golf, Hally Leadbetter Join Together for Epic Night at Quail Hollow

By Randy Stutzman
Published on

The PGA of America, T-Mobile and Fore Play are coming together for a week-long set of fun activations, culminating in a truly epic night at ‘Champ Connections Powered by T-Mobile LIVE FROM THE T5G RANGE’
At 9 p.m. ET on May 14th, you’ll get a chance to see some of golf’s hottest influencers at the 2025 PGA Championship on the T5G Range Show powered by T-Mobile at Quail Hollow…
There’s not a better canvas than a Major Championship under the lights. Toss in PGA of America Golf Professional Barstool Beef, and there’s certain to be a little something for everybody. 
Barstool Beef is one of our more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals and has been helping the rest of the squad get fully prepared for the big night.
Enjoy!

We also recommend

2025 PGA Championship Fantasy Golf Picks: Expert Predictions for Quail Hollow
Category - Major Events
2025 PGA Championship Fantasy Golf Picks: Expert Predictions for Quail Hollow
Becoming Barstool Beef: How Cody Franke's Swing Tips Turned Him Into a Social Media Star
Game Changers
Becoming Barstool Beef: How Cody Franke's Swing Tips Turned Him Into a Social Media Star
How Hally Leadbetter is Innovating Golf Content with Humor and Creativity
Game Changers
How Hally Leadbetter is Innovating Golf Content with Humor and Creativity
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech