Fore Play Golf, Hally Leadbetter Join Together for Epic Night at Quail Hollow

The PGA of America, T-Mobile and Fore Play are coming together for a week-long set of fun activations, culminating in a truly epic night at ‘Champ Connections Powered by T-Mobile LIVE FROM THE T5G RANGE’

At 9 p.m. ET on May 14th, you’ll get a chance to see some of golf’s hottest influencers at the 2025 PGA Championship on the T5G Range Show powered by T-Mobile at Quail Hollow…

There’s not a better canvas than a Major Championship under the lights. Toss in PGA of America Golf Professional Barstool Beef, and there’s certain to be a little something for everybody.

Barstool Beef is one of our more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals and has been helping the rest of the squad get fully prepared for the big night.

Enjoy!