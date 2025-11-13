Latest
Frisco, Texas Embraces Quality of Life Balance for People of All Ages
By Randy Stutzman
The PGA of America Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile is one amenity Frisco residents can enjoy.
Frisco, Texas is an ideal place to live, work, play (golf of course) and grow.
The city embraces creating a quality of life balance. People of all ages have the amenities they need in Frisco, which means more time with family and friends.
