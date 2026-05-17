Fun Public Courses to Play in Philadelphia

There is no city quite like Philadelphia. Renowned for its ties to the American Revolution—from the Liberty Bell to Independence Hall—Philadelphia is also known for its world-famous Philly cheesesteaks. Not to mention, it’s home to a wide array of sports teams, from the 76ers and Eagles, to the Flyers and the Phillies.

But did you know that “The City of Brotherly Love” is popular for its variety of golf courses, too? Here are a few examples of the fantastic courses that you, your friends and your loved ones can enjoy together.

John F. Byrne Golf Course, Philadelphia

Operated by the First Tee of Greater Philadelphia, John F. Byrne isn’t just a golf course. It’s a “community hub”—one that’s focused on “inclusion, access and youth development,” according to Anthony Hoffman, PGA, Director of Golf.

“You see beginners playing alongside experienced golfers, people being introduced to the game and families feeling comfortable here,” Hoffman said. “That sense of belonging really defines who we are.”

Aside from its approachable, welcoming atmosphere, John F. Byrne is a high-quality course too, offering pristine conditions. It’s also challenging for all golfers, enabling them to hit various types of shots.

“Being a par 67 with nine par-fours, seven par-threes and two par-fives, John F. Byrne will make you utilize your entire bag,” Hoffman added.

Broad Run Golfer’s Club, West Chester

If you’re seeking a course that’s relatively close to the city yet also very tranquil, look no further than Broad Run Golfer’s Club. Providing 18 holes of championship golf, the club is approximately one hour from downtown Philly. As a result, cell phone service isn’t that great. And you’ll be able to escape the busyness of everyday life, while relishing your time with friends and family.

For a further escape from the norm, each hole will feel like you’re on a private island, according to Tom Morgan, Head Golf Professional. After all, nearly every hole is exclusive.

“Since Broad Run is amongst Chester County’s higher elevations, the views are spectacular,” Morgan emphasized. “The conditions are perfect, too. Many patrons have said they’ve played private courses that weren’t in as good of shape as Broad Run!”

Five Ponds Golf Club, Warminster

Located roughly 25 miles from Philadelphia, Five Ponds Golf Club offers a private club type of experience for the entire general public. For instance, its employees are committed to creating personalized experiences for every guest. In addition, its practice facility has been named a Golf Range Association of America Top 50 driving range.

Its 18-hole championship layout is immaculate as well. Featuring five water features, the course has especially become popular due to its signature par-three 17th hole. Providing a contoured, island green that’s surrounded by water, the downhill par-three requires precise shotmaking.

“Each hole offers a distinct look and strategic approach,” said Mike Attara, PGA, Director of Golf. “Guests can also count on a high-quality experience, whether they’re playing nine or 18 holes.”

Raven’s Claw Golf Club, Pottstown

About 45 minutes from Philadelphia, Raven’s Claw provides a special layout, according to Curtis Geiger, PGA, Head Professional. How so? First, every hole is distinct from one another.

“There are a variety of shots that can be hit off the tee,” Geiger explained. “There are also links-style vibes.”

To further set the course apart from others, it has a Civil War era building on its first hole as well, offering a link to Pennsylvania’s history. Additionally, the course has spectacular views, along with dozens of new bunkers that have enhanced its aesthetics.

“It’s a hidden gem,” Geiger added. “Once golfers play here, they often say they’ll be back again soon!”

Walnut Lane Golf Club, Philadelphia

An executive length 18-hole course, Walnut Lane was created for a wide range of golfers. In fact, according to Kyle Spaulding, PGA, Director of Golf, nearly everyone will consider it to be an approachable and fun course.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s a cake walk either. Featuring a variety of par-three holes, the course requires golfers to be accurate. They need to be creative too, especially with their short games.

“It’s very much a shotmaker’s layout that challenges players in a unique way,” Spaulding stressed. “Dating back to 1940, it also has a classic feel, while providing a convenient, affordable option in the city as well.”

Other courses to check out!

The Golf Course at Glen Mills features a beautiful and challenging layout in Pennsylvania's historic Thornbury Township. Jeffersonville Golf Club is an affordable Donald Ross classic, and while Cobbs Creek is still undergoing renovation, The Q School, a 9-Hole TGR Design Short Course, is now open.