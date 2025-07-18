GOLF+ Brings Real Golf Into Virtual Reality

For a while now, I’ve been telling anyone who’d listen that Millennials are the bridge generation when it comes to modern tech.

We went from corded phones to dial-up internet (shoutout to anyone still scarred by the AOL “door slam” sound). From Cingular brick phones to the Motarola Razr, from AIM usernames to early Facebook invites that required a .edu email address. We watched MySpace rise and fall. We made memes before memes were called memes.

We were the guinea pigs.

Same goes for gaming. I got my start on Atari. I knew when to blow into a Nintendo cartridge. I was a problem on N64 GoldenEye. I even cracked the top 10,000 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in my heyday. But somewhere around the XBox One era, life caught up. Responsibilities took over.

Now, as a full-grown adult (allegedly) working in the golf industry, it only feels right to step back into the gaming world – this time through a different lens. One that involves a VR headset, a controller disguised as a multicompound grip and the most realistic virtual golf experience I’ve ever seen.

What Is GOLF+?

, available on the Meta Quest VR platform, blurs the lines between reality and gameplay. It’s not just a swing-and-hope simulator or glorified mini golf. It’s a fully immersive platform that gives players access to iconic courses, real swing data, coaching potential and a global community – all from your living room. GOLF+ , available on the Meta Quest VR platform, blurs the lines between reality and gameplay. It’s not just a swing-and-hope simulator or glorified mini golf. It’s a fully immersive platform that gives players access to iconic courses, real swing data, coaching potential and a global community – all from your living room.

Matt Lawrence, Marketing Manager for GOLF+, walked me through the evolution of the platform, which began as a green-reading app back in 2017. “Our founder, Ryan Engle, is a hardcore golfer and a tech genius,” says Lawrence. “We started as Pro Putt and eventually partnered with Topgolf, then the PGA of America and the PGA TOUR. That took us from putting to full swing golf on iconic 18-hole courses.”

Today, GOLF+ features more than 35 playable courses – from Pebble Beach, St. Andrews and Bethpage Black to if-you-know-you-know gems like Sweetens Cove and Lofoten Links. They aim to add a new one every few weeks. The course design team uses LIDAR data and aerial imagery to painstakingly recreate these layouts, complete with pin placements, terrain nuance and even sound effects like seagulls over Monterey Bay.

“It’s more than just a game – it’s a training tool,” says Lawrence. “In-game, you have access to all of the swing analytics you’d expect from a launch monitor. But what really excites us is the potential to bring real-world clubs into virtual play.”

Royal Portrush, home of the 2025 Open Championship, is also available to play on GOLF+

That potential is quickly becoming reality. GOLF+’s R&D team has recently explored ways to turn your real life equipment into a virtual in-game club using a simple computer stylus you’d commonly find with any tablet device.

The initial prototype allows golfers to use a real putter once they reach the virtual green. It tracks detailed stroke data – including path, length, tempo and impact point – turning a VR session into a productive putting lesson. The team has also been experimenting with mixed-reality "ghost swings" which allow the golfer to step into a model and reproduce the exact swing.

"I don’t have to pay green fees. I don’t have to wait on a par 5 behind two groups. I don’t even have to find my golf ball. And for those who love the game, but maybe don’t have the time, money or resources, that freedom is powerful." Topher Jaims, a top-ranked GOLF+ tour player

For PGA Professionals, this opens a powerful new lane for remote coaching. Students can take a swing thought or adjustment from a lesson, then continue to work on it in a home VR setup. It reinforces mechanics, builds confidence, and keeps learning going beyond the range.

Meet Topher: The World’s Best VR Golfer

To understand the full potential of GOLF+, I spoke with one of the world’s top-ranked players: Topher Jaims. He’s a former assistant golf pro who once pursued PGA Membership and now competes in the GOLF+ Tour — the game’s official online league where more than 25,000 of the game's 150,000+ monthly active golfers compete in Daily and Weekly tournaments.

“Three years ago, I had appendicitis and couldn’t play real golf at the time,” remembers Topher. “That’s right around when GOLF+ dropped the current version of the game. I dove in and never really looked back.”

Last year, Topher won the virtual PGA Championship (yes, that’s a thing – and it was held at Valhalla inside the game). His prize? A trip to the actual 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. “Kind of full circle,” he laughs. “Fifteen years ago I was pursuing PGA Membership. Then I’m at a PGA thanks to a VR golf tournament.”

A Virtual Tour With Real Community

Topher describes the GOLF+ Tour as “a competitive addiction.” Players around the world log in weekly to play four-round events, chase leaderboard glory and trade banter on the message boards. “We’ve built real relationships,” he says. “I was watching Full Swing on Netflix, and seeing the behind the scenes on how the players connect and build relationships. Obviously, it’s not the exact same, but it gives us that kind of feeling. We compete, we chirp each other, we practice together and we celebrate with each other.”

That sense of community isn’t limited to competition. He credits the game’s developers for listening to feedback from core players and beta testers – which has led to innovations like Scramble mode, V2 swing physics and more immersive experiences.

While still in development, the GOLF+ putting analysis feature is in the works to continue enhancing player experience.

“I don’t have to pay green fees. I don’t have to wait on a par 5 behind two groups. I don’t even have to find my golf ball,” Topher says. “And for those who love the game, but maybe don’t have the time, money or resources, that freedom is powerful.”

My Take: Can VR Actually Help Your Game?

I’m a single-digit handicap and was a hesitant optimist when it came to trying VR golf. But after spending several hours in the headset – way more than my wife would prefer – I can say this: GOLF+ offers real, transferable benefits for players who want to improve.

Here’s what I found:

Tempo Matters

There were a few times I forgot I wasn’t really swinging a club, and some of the same bad habits that show up on the course showed up in my living room. I started trying to swing faster and the ball farther than I know I’m capable off. In those moments, I found that the controller won’t track your motion. Want to achieve the best results? You’re forced to develop rhythm and flow – just like in real golf.

Developing a Consistent Grip

GOLF+ is compatible with a variety of grip and controller attachments for the Meta VR platform. I tested two standout options: the Virtual Printality Golf Grip Pro and DeadEye VR’s DriVR Elite. It’s important to note that they’re real golf grips which attach to the controller, giving you the sensation of holding an actual club. Both felt solid in hand and offered a texture similar to the popular Golf Pride MultiCompound grip.

The Golf Grip Pro was my preferred choice, mainly because its compact design made it easier to swing in tighter indoor spaces. The DriVR Elite is probably the most “lifelike” option available, thanks to its extended length and adjustable weighting system that lets you dial in the feel of a real club.

As any golfer knows, a proper and repeatable grip sets the foundation for every swing. This setup gives you the reps to lock in your grip mechanics in VR – and carry that same feel with you onto the course in real life (aka IRL).

Grip & Face Control

Inside the game, it’s easy to see how your grip affects clubface angle and shot shape. The game registers draws and fades with surprising accuracy.

Alignment Training

The “Centering” function brings the ball back to the same spot every time after each shot. Essentially giving you direct feedback on how ball placement and your alignment to the target (shoulder, feet, eyes, etc.) impact the shot. Because setup consistency leads to shot consistency, you get clear feedback on where your body and face are aimed.

Mental Commitment

It sounds silly, but stay with me on this one. Trusting your swing in a VR headset (without fear of breaking a lamp) mimics the same mindset you need on a tight par-4. See the target and fully commit to the shot without fear of the results.

Course Management

You learn how to think your way around a hole. Just like real golf, it’s not about hitting perfect shots – it’s about avoiding big numbers. Take the wind into account, know where to miss, choose the right club and execute. Think your way around the course.

To be fair, it still has that “video game golf” feel. I shot 7-under for 9 holes after just two days of playing. That math doesn’t check out IRL. But it doesn’t mean you can’t apply lessons from it – especially as the technology continues to evolve.

What This Means for Golf's Future

GOLF+ isn’t a gimmick. It’s a gateway. For the PGA of America, this partnership is a way to introduce golf to a younger, tech-savvy audience. It’s also a tool for instruction – a virtual coaching opportunity that sidesteps barriers like geography, course fees, and daylight.

Want an IRL example? Take 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. The Commanders QB publicly touts his usage of VR headsets to review film and experience a virtual pass rush to improve his pocket presence as well as take mental reps on specific play calls. With any sport, practice is imperative and getting reps in real world scenarios (even if they’re virtual tricks on your brain) can deliver real results on the playing field.

“We want people to play more golf and get better at golf,” says Lawrence. “We're not trying to replace real, green grass golf. We're just trying to provide golfers an outlet to experience the game they love when life, weather or other circumstances get in the way of being on the course. This is a new lane; much like Topgolf or simulators once were. One that’s immersive, accessible and welcoming.”

And let’s be honest – anything that lets me play Pebble Beach on a Tuesday morning without leaving my house? That’s a win.

Pricing

GOLF+ runs on the Meta Quest 3S ($299) or Quest 3 ($499). The base game costs $29.99 and includes three courses. Additional courses can be unlocked through gameplay or purchased individually. For full access to 35+ courses, players can subscribe to GOLF+ PASS for $9.99/month or $79.99/year.

When you add it all up, you can get unlimited golf for effectively the same price as a new driver. GOLF+ is also offering a special promo code for $10 off a player's download. Use PGAA-190889, which can be redeemed within the Meta Quest store.

Hit 'em straight!

For any questions about GOLF+, the game play or details about how to get involved in the GOLF+ Tour, contact Matt Lawrence via email at mattl@golfplusvr.com.