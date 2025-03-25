Golf Tips: 4 Keys for Better Chipping

Struggle to get close to the hole from just off the green? You're not alone.

Chipping is one of the areas of a golfer's game that can make or break a score. Three or four more up-and-downs can turn doubles into bogeys and bogeys into pars . . . and help you shave strokes off your game quickly.

The tricky part is chipping sometimes looks really difficult. The pros open their clubfaces, use a ton of loft and spin, and pull off shots that look really nifty on TV. Chipping, for the most part, actually has a pretty simple recipe.

We asked PGA Coach Tim Cusick to share four steps to follow the next time you need to chip one close. It's a repeatable recipe focused on fundamentals that can work from a lot of different spots . . . and hopefully help you play better golf, too!