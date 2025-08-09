Golf Tips: Copy These 4 Keys From Tommy Fleetwood for Lower Scores

I watched Tommy Fleetwood absolutely carve up TPC Southwind the past few days and, frankly, it was unfair to the golf course. Finding 24 of 28 fairways during this stretch, while most of us would celebrate hitting half that many? The man is operating on a different level entirely.

But here's what fascinated me most: it wasn't his swing that stood out (though it's poetry in motion). It was the tiny details between shots that separated him from everyone else grinding around Memphis. After studying his approach for years, I've identified four specific habits that weekend golfers can actually steal and implement immediately.

Stop Aiming at "Over There Somewhere"

Watch Fleetwood on any tee box and you'll notice something peculiar. He doesn't just look down the fairway – he stares at one specific object with i. A cart path edge. A bunker lip. A single pine tree 280 yards away.

Most amateurs aim at Kansas. Fleetwood aims at a dinner plate.

This isn't just about accuracy. When your brain has a precise target, it subconsciously calculates the exact power and direction needed. When you aim at "somewhere left," your brain shrugs and says, "Close enough, I guess."

Try this today: Before every shot, point at your target and say out loud what you're aiming at. "The left edge of that bunker." "The sprinkler head 20 yards right of the pin." If you can't point at something specific, you're not ready to swing.

Know Your Magic Numbers (And Design Holes Around Them)

Here's something that'll blow your mind: Fleetwood doesn't try to hit every wedge shot the same distance. He's identified three specific yardages where he's absolutely deadly, and he manages entire holes to set up these exact distances. Most Tour players do this; most amateurs don't.

Think about that. Instead of adapting to whatever yardage is left, he creates the yardages he wants.

This year, I have tracked my approach shots for the handful of rounds I've played. Turns out I hit it stiff from 85 yards about 70% of the time, but was not so hot from 40-50 yards. Now, I try to get to 85 yards whenever possible on par 5s, even if it means hitting a 6-iron on my second shot when I could have probably gotten much closer. It doesn't make sense for me to get to 45 yards with an approach when I know my odds are terrible.

Your homework: Track your next three rounds. Write down every approach shot distance and how close you got to the pin. You'll discover 2-3 yardages where you're significantly better than others. Then start planning your strategy around setting up these distances.

Make Club Selection Like Your Life Depends On It

The difference between a tour pro and a 15-handicap isn't just skill – it's decisiveness.

Fleetwood stands over every shot knowing exactly why he chose that club. No hesitation. No "maybe I should hit it harder with the 8-iron instead of smooth with the 7." He commits completely to one option and swings like he's trying to break the club.

Meanwhile, most of us stand over shots thinking about three different clubs, two different swings, and whether we should aim left or right. That mental chaos creates physical chaos.

The fix is brutal in its simplicity: Once you pull a club, immediately put your bag behind you so you can't see the other options. Take one practice swing, step up, and hit it. If you're still uncertain after picking a club, step away completely and start over. Never hit a shot while thinking about a different club.

Become Obsessive About Distance Control

Here's what separates Fleetwood from players ranked 50 spots higher than him in the OWGR: he's never long or short by accident.

Watch him hit wedge shots. The ball doesn't just land near the pin – it lands the exact distance he intended, whether that's 8 feet or 18 feet. This precision eliminates three-putts and creates easy two-putt pars when he's not totally dialed in.

Most amateurs practice hitting balls straight at flags. Fleetwood practices hitting balls exact distances, regardless of direction.

Steal this practice drill: Spend your next range session hitting to different yardages with the same club. Hit ten 7-irons to 140 yards, then ten to 130, then ten to 150. Ignore where they go left or right – focus entirely on distance. You'll be shocked how quickly your wedge game improves when you stop worrying about getting cute with spin and start obsessing over landing it the right distance from the hole.

The beautiful thing about Fleetwood's approach? None of this requires athletic ability or perfect technique. It's pure mental discipline and strategic thinking – exactly the kind of improvements that can drop five strokes off your handicap before you even touch your swing.

Stop trying to copy his swing. Start copying his brain.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent Monday Recap onRG.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.