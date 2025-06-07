Golf Tips: Three Lessons From Cameron Champ at the Canadian Open

Cameron Champ sits atop the leaderboard at the RBC Canadian Open, and for a guy who's made just 44 cuts out of 106 events since 2020-2021, this isn't just a good week—it's a great one.

The former 66th-ranked player (now 420th) proves that golf doesn't care about your recent history when magic strikes. Champ's story mirrors what every weekend golfer experiences: those breakthrough moments that arrive just when you need them most. Here's how to make them last.

The Reality of Golf's Ups and Downs

Winning is rare in professional golf, making cuts is almost as difficult, and consistency is even rarer for the rest of us. Champ's struggles remind us that even three-time PGA TOUR winners go through extended droughts. If he can struggle for two-plus seasons, your bad rounds don't define your potential.

What's instructive about Champ's performance? He didn't overhaul everything—sometimes breakthroughs come from subtle adjustments and the right mindset when things click.

Four Keys to Sustain Your Hot Streak

Trust the process, not the outcome. The biggest mistake during hot streaks is becoming outcome obsessed. Champ's lead has happened because he stayed committed to each shot, not because he was thinking about winning on Thursday. When playing well, focus on your pre-shot routine instead of calculating scores. Embrace confidence without forcing it. There's a balance between riding confidence and manufacturing it. Don't try recreating great rounds by copying every detail—same clothes, same meal, same everything. Authentic confidence comes from trusting your preparation, not superstitious rituals. Stay aggressive within your comfort zone. Champ isn't overpowering the course or attempting miracle shots—he's playing aggressive golf within his skill set. When you're in a groove, be aggressive with shots you know you can execute, but don't attempt shots beyond your capabilities just because you're feeling confident. Document what's working. Make mental notes about what's contributing to success but do this after your round. Pay attention to tempo, setup routine, or mental approach. Post-round reflection helps you carry forward positive elements without disrupting flow during play.

The Momentum Capture Drill

Here's a drill I use to help students bottle up the magic when playing well:

During great ball-striking, identify one swing thought or feeling working consistently. After several solid shots, take a practice swing exaggerating that feeling by 20%. Return to normal setup and hit another shot focusing on that thought at normal intensity. Repeat five times: exaggerated practice swing, normal shot with key thought. Write down the swing thought immediately after, including how it felt physically. Test it next session, if it still works, keep using it; if not, don't force it. Keep a simple log of which thoughts work in different conditions.

This creates a personal database of what works when you're playing your best without becoming overly mechanical.

The Bigger Picture

Champ's unexpected lead is more than a feel-good story—it's proof that golf rewards persistence, patience, and staying ready for your moment.

For weekend golfers, the lesson isn't expecting sudden career-low rounds after months of mediocrity. It's understanding that breakthrough moments happen, and having the right mindset helps you sustain momentum longer than expected.

The next time you're in an unexpectedly good round, remember Champ's approach: stay committed to the process, trust what's working without overthinking, and ride the wave. Golf rewards those who stay patient through tough times and humble during good ones.

Whether Champ wins or not, his performance reminds us that you're never as far from success as you think. Sometimes you just need to stay ready for when lightning strikes.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Check out his weekly Monday column on RG.org, sign up for his newsletter, and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com to learn more about Brendon and his work.