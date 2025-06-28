Golf Tips to Play Better, Inspired by Padraig Harrington & Stewart Cink

As I watched Stewart Cink and Padraig Harrington battle it out through 36 holes at The Broadmoor, tied at 6-under heading into the weekend of the U.S. Senior Open, I couldn't help but smile at what these two champions represent for golfers like me who recently crossed that magical 50-year threshold.

Just last month, I officially joined the "senior" ranks myself, and like many golfers my age, I find myself looking to the Champions Tour stars as examples of how the game should really be played. Sometimes my students—mostly teenagers who keep me humble—will ask "Who's Stewart Cink?" or "What did Padraig Harrington win?" These moments really drive home my, let's say, "longevity" in this business.

But here's what those young players don't understand yet, and what every golfer over 50 needs to embrace: age doesn't have to mean decline. In fact, watching Harrington and Cink tear up The Broadmoor proves that some aspects of your game can actually improve with experience.

The Distance Revolution: Learning from Harrington's Power

Let me share a statistic that should shatter every myth about aging golfers losing distance. Harrington is currently third in driving distance at The Broadmoor, averaging 314.5 yards off the tee. The field average? Roughly 250 yards. That's not just good for a 53-year-old—that's elite by any standard.

Harrington's distance gains completely demolish the conventional wisdom that you inevitably lose clubhead speed as you age. What I love about his approach is that it's not about swinging harder—it's about swinging smarter. His technique focuses on creating efficient power through proper sequencing and maintaining flexibility.

Harrington's Distance Secret: The Hip-Lead Transition

The foundation of Harrington's power lies in his transition from backswing to downswing. Instead of rushing with his arms and shoulders, he initiates the downswing with a subtle hip bump toward the target. This creates the proper kinetic chain that allows his body to generate maximum clubhead speed at impact.

For the average golfer, this means starting your downswing from the ground up. Feel like you're pushing off your back foot while simultaneously bumping your lead hip toward the target. This sequence creates effortless power rather than forced speed.

The Precision Master: Cink's Ball-Striking Excellence

While Harrington's distance might grab headlines, Stewart Cink's ball-striking precision is equally impressive. Through two rounds at The Broadmoor, Cink has hit 35 of 36 greens in regulation. That's surgical precision on one of the most demanding courses in professional golf.

What makes Cink's achievement even more remarkable is that he's actually averaging five yards more than Harrington off the tee, yet his reputation has always been built on accuracy rather than power. This combination of distance and precision represents the holy grail of golf improvement.

Cink's approach to iron play has always been methodical and process-oriented. He doesn't try to overpower the course or force shots that aren't there. Instead, he commits fully to each shot, trusting his preparation and technique to deliver consistent results.

Cink's Iron Play Philosophy: Commit and Trust

Cink's ball-striking success stems from his unwavering commitment to each shot. Once he's selected his club and target, there's no second-guessing or tentative swings. He trusts his preparation and executes with full commitment.

This mental approach is crucial for amateur golfers who often sabotage good swings with last-second doubts. The physical component lies in his tempo and balance—he never looks rushed, maintaining the same smooth rhythm whether he's hitting a 7-iron or a 4-iron.

Two Tips and One Drill for Immediate Improvement

Tip 1: Harrington's Power Sequence

Focus on starting your downswing with a subtle hip bump toward the target while keeping your upper body quiet. This creates the proper kinetic chain for effortless power.

Tip 2: Cink's Commitment Protocol

Develop a pre-shot routine that ends with complete commitment to your shot. Once you've made your club selection and picked your target, eliminate all doubt and swing with full conviction.

The Champions Tour Challenge Drill

Set up on the range with targets at 100, 125, and 150 yards. Using your 9-iron, 7-iron, and 5-iron, respectively, hit five shots to each target. Your goal isn't perfection—it's to commit fully to each swing and maintain consistent tempo throughout.

Keep track of how many shots land within a 20-yard circle around each target. This drill builds consistent ball-striking while developing the commitment mindset that both champions display.

The Real Lesson from The Broadmoor

What Harrington and Cink are showing us at The Broadmoor goes beyond technique tips or equipment changes. They're proving that experience, when combined with proper preparation and unwavering commitment, can be just as powerful as youth and raw talent.

For those of us who've recently joined the senior ranks, these two champions offer a roadmap for continued improvement. Age doesn't have to mean accepting limitations—it can mean embracing wisdom and playing smarter golf than ever before.