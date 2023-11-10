GOLFTEC and PGA HOPE Partner for Drive for HOPE Initiative to Support Veterans





PGA HOPE is the flagship military program of the PGA of America. This initiative reflects GOLFTEC’s commitment to giving back to those who have served our nation and providing them with opportunities to improve their lives through golf.



GOLFTEC's Drive for HOPE is set to make a meaningful impact this November by pledging to donate $1 to the 2023 PGA National Day of HOPE Campaign for every lesson taught. Highlighted by Veterans Day, the PGA National Day of HOPE Campaign seeks to raise awareness and support for nearly 400 local PGA HOPE programs nationwide.

This year marks the third consecutive year of GOLFTEC's dedicated support, with a cumulative contribution exceeding $300,000. In addition to the annual donation drive, GOLFTEC is deepening its commitment by encouraging its team of nearly one thousand golf coaches to pursue PGA HOPE coach certification. Furthermore, they are extending a program that offers a complimentary lesson to all PGA HOPE graduates as well as 20 percent off lesson plans. These initiatives aim to introduce Veterans to the many benefits of golf, supporting PGA HOPE's mission to present the game as a form of therapy and foster a sense of community among participants.

“We greatly value our relationship with GOLFTEC and the support they provide to Veterans and our PGA of America Golf Professionals all over the country,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “With the generous impact GOLFTEC provides during the Drive for HOPE campaign, we are able to have a much greater reach for PGA HOPE, providing life-changing resources to America’s heroes across the country.”



PGA HOPE is designed to introduce golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. PGA REACH, PGA HOPE and GOLFTEC’s Drive for HOPE aspire to create a physically and emotionally healthier Veteran community through a six- to eight-week curriculum led by PGA of America Golf Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. Today, 56 GOLFTEC Professionals, all Members of the PGA of America, are PGA HOPE certified instructors.

GOLFTEC invites golf enthusiasts, Veterans and the general public to join the Drive for HOPE campaign by participating in the events, booking lessons or making direct contributions to support PGA HOPE's mission.



“The Drive for HOPE campaign, in partnership with PGA HOPE, is our commitment to make a positive impact on the lives of our nation's Veterans," said Joe Assell, PGA, Founder and CEO at GOLFTEC. "We know that golf is a game that can bring joy and healing, and we are dedicated to giving back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

For more information about the Drive for HOPE campaign and to get involved, please visit golftec.com/drive-for-hope.