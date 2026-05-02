Griffin Gate Golf Club: Why Lexington, Kentucky is a Hidden Gem Golf Destination

When people think about Lexington, Kentucky, golf likely isn’t what they first associate with The Bluegrass State’s second-largest city.

As home to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Kentucky Horse Park and Rupp Arena (where the Kentucky Wildcats have played since 1976), many other hobbies come to mind before golf.

However, less than 20 minutes from downtown Lexington, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Kentucky Horse Park and Rupp Arena, golfers will find a stunning Rees Jones design: Griffin Gate Golf Club.

As a result, Lexington isn’t just the “Horse Capital of the World.” Instead, it’s also one of the Golf Capitals of Kentucky — in a state that’s well renowned for its pristine, secluded golf courses.

Walk Where Arnold Walked

From 1983 to 1989, PGA Tour Champions hosted an annual tournament at Griffin Gate Golf Club, known as the Citizens Union Senior Golf Classic, the Bank One Senior Golf Classic, the Bank One Senior Golf Classic and the RJR Bank One Classic.

A variety of legendary PGA Tour Champions members won the tournament, including 1967 Masters champion Gay Brewer and 1963 Open Champion Bob Charles. But one legend stands out above them all: The King.

“Arnold Palmer played here for the very first Citizens Union Senior Golf Classic, which 1967 PGA Champion Don January won,” says Vincent Prather, PGA Director of Golf Operations. “Each of our guests have an opportunity to walk where Arnold walked, hit shots where he did and experience what he did.”

There are few courses that provide such an opportunity, all on a layout that—more than 40 years later—is now very tranquil, offering golfers practically the opposite experience of a hectic, busy golf tournament.

A Private Club Feel

To experience the 6,784-yard-long, par-72 course’s peacefulness firsthand, golfers must be guests of the nearby Marriott Lexington Griffin Gate Golf Resort & Spa. Due to this policy, golfers will notice numerous positives.

First off, they’ll be able to truly savor their rounds, as they’re never rushed by large crowds of other golfers. There’s a certain level of serenity that a “resort-private” course provides that other courses simply don’t.

Furthermore, guests acquire top-notch customer service, time after time, on an extremely pristine layout.

“Every guest will experience a private club feel on a course designed by one of the game’s greatest architects,” Prather noted. “Griffin Gate Golf Club is kept in tournament condition year-round too, so guests will be able to relish its conditioning, whether they visit in July or January.”

Ideal for All Golfers

Built in 1980, Griffin Gate Golf Club has previously been voted one of Golf Digest’s top 75 resort courses in the United States. To earn this recognition, the course is not only a gorgeous layout, but it also offers its fair share of challenges, from rolling terrain (featuring Kentucky bluegrass), to various water hazards, to several bunkers. Yet, it’s not overly challenging either.

“The course’s design suits golfers of all skill levels,” Prather said.

Aside from its back tees, which again measure 6,784 yards, the course has three other sets of tee boxes, ranging in length from 5,053 yards, to 5,786 yards, to 6,196 yards. Therefore, everyone will be able to relish the immaculate layout, regardless of how long they’ve golfed.

“Novice and accomplished golfers alike will enjoy its conditions too, which are second to none,” Prather stated.

Recently, Griffin Gate Golf Resort & Spa underwent a $40 million renovation, while Jones also returned to oversee a major bunker renovation project a few years ago—initiatives that were implemented with one goal in mind.

“The bottom line? Griffin Gate Golf Resort & Spa will continue to be Kentucky’s premier golf resort well into the future,” Prather added.

Other Fun Courses Near Griffin Gate Golf Club:

Kearney Hill Golf Links: A links-style course, Kearney Hill was designed by renowned architects Pete and P.B. Dye (Pete’s son) and is a can't-miss.

Meadowbrook Golf Course: An 18-hole, par-3 course, Meadowbrook provides golfers plenty of variety and fun on its dynamic layout. An 18-hole, par-3 course, Meadowbrook provides golfers plenty of variety and fun on its dynamic layout.

For more information about Griffin Gate Golf Club, visit www.griffingate1981.com/resort-guests.