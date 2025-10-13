How to Conquer the 4 Scariest Golf Shots: The Ultimate Fixes & Tips

In my almost 20 years as a PGA Professional, I've watched grown men and women turn pale at the sight of certain shots. With Halloween upon us, it felt like the right time to talk about the truly terrifying moments on the golf course. Those shots that haunt your dreams and make your palms sweat before you even pull a club from the bag.

These "monster" shots aren't nearly as scary as you think. Like most things that go bump in the night, once you shine a light on them and understand what you're dealing with, they lose their power over you.

The Graveyard of Broken Dreams: The Buried Bunker Lie

Few things strike fear into a golfer's heart quite like walking up to find their ball buried in a greenside bunker. We call it a "fried egg" lie. It sits there in its own little crater, mocking you.

Forget normal bunker technique. This isn't the time for your standard splash shot. Open the clubface very slightly. I'm talking only a few degrees — even close to square is fine. Move the ball back in your stance. Just slightly behind center. Attack downward, not underneath. You're stabbing a vampire through the heart. The leading edge needs to penetrate the sand about an inch behind the ball with real authority. Commit to the violence. The sand will explode upward, taking the ball with it. Expect zero spin. This shot's coming out hot and rolling like a zombie in a horror flick. Plan for at least 10-15 feet of roll.

Tentative swings keep this shot scary. Aggressive ones end the nightmare.

The Phantom Slice: The 40-Yard Tree Hook

You know this nightmare. Blocked out by trees, and the only way to the green is a sweeping hook around that massive oak. Most golfers would rather face Freddy Krueger.

The secret the pros know? This shot is actually easier than you think.

How to execute:

Position the ball back in your stance. Think punch shot setup. Aim everything where you want the ball to START. Yes, way right of your target. Body, clubface, everything points right. Strengthen your grip. Rotate both hands slightly to the right on the club. You should see an extra knuckle or two on your left hand. Roll your forearms through impact. Feel like your right forearm is crossing over your left as you swing through. Keep it compact. Three-quarter swing. No need for a full backswing. Trust the shape. The ball will start right and curve back to the left, as if it's on a string.

Practice this at the range three or four times, and you'll be pulling it out of your bag with confidence.

The Creature from the Deep: The Downhill Lie

Severe downslopes make even single-digit handicappers weak in the knees. You're standing on a hill, the ball's below your feet, and you feel like you're about to tumble down yourself.

Taming this beast:

Accept that the ball is going right. The slope guarantees it — no fighting physics. Aim left to compensate. How much depends on the severity, but start with aiming 20 yards left for a moderate slope. Widen your stance. You need stability. The last thing you want is to tumble down the hill mid-swing. Swing WITH the slope. Don't fight it. Your follow-through will be lower and more around your body than usual. Let it happen. Take more club. A downhill lie delofts your club naturally. Seven-iron distance on flat ground? Grab a six. Grip down half an inch. Extra control when you need it most. Keep weight on your downhill foot. This may feel awkward, but it's crucial for maintaining solid contact. Stay in your posture. The moment you try to "help" the ball up, you're done for.

The Witching Hour: The Flop Shot Over a Bunker

Short-sided with a bunker between you and a tight pin. Every golfer's recurring nightmare. Phil Mickelson has made a career out of this shot. You can learn it too.

The technique:

Open your stance dramatically. Aim 30-40 degrees left of your target. Feels ridiculous. Do it anyway. Open the clubface until it's practically looking at the sky. We're talking extreme here. Position the ball forward. Off your front heel or even slightly ahead of it. Make a full swing for a short distance. This is the part that separates success from disaster. You're making a full swing to hit the ball 20 yards. Sounds insane, but that open clubface eats up all that energy. Accelerate through impact. The club needs to slide under the ball with speed. Deceleration skulls it over the green every time. Keep your hands soft. Tension kills this shot faster than anything. Maintain your spine angle. Stand up even slightly and you're toast. Trust the loft. The ball will pop up softly and land like a ghost — barely a whisper.

Banishing Your Demons

After two decades of teaching, I've learned something important. These shots are only scary because we don't practice them often enough. We hit drivers and seven-irons at the range all day, then wonder why we panic when faced with something different on the course.

This Halloween season, spend some time at the practice area working on these "monster" shots. Start with just one. Master it. Then move to the next. You'll find they're not so frightening after all.

The next time you face one on the course, you'll smile instead of shudder. Because you've already slain that demon.

Happy Halloween, and even happier golfing!

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer.




