How to Putt Better: 4 Keys From Scottie Scheffler at The Open Championship

Most golfers panic when they encounter slow greens. The ball doesn't roll like they expect. Putts come up short. Everything feels off.

But watch Scottie Scheffler at Royal Portrush, and you'll see something different. While other players struggled with greens rolling at 9-10 on the stimpmeter — much slower than the 12-13 they're used to on tour — Scheffler adapted quickly and took the 36-hole lead.

His secret? He changed his entire approach.

The reality of slow greens

Here's what most golfers don't understand: slower greens aren't just "regular greens that roll less." They're fundamentally different.

On fast greens, you can stroke the ball softly and let subtle slopes do the work. On slow greens, the ball needs more energy to reach the hole, which means it holds its line better but requires more commitment from you.

Four keys to putting on slow greens

Hit it like you mean it

The biggest mistake on slow greens is being tentative. Scheffler makes aggressive strokes because he knows the ball needs energy to get there. A firm putt that catches the edge has a much better chance of dropping than a dying ball that barely reaches the hole.

Play less break

Counterintuitive, but true. When the ball has more forward momentum, it doesn't curve as much. Scheffler has been playing putts more directly at the hole while still respecting major slopes. Try reducing your break read by about 25 percent and see what happens.

Make a longer stroke

You need more backstroke to generate pace naturally. Scheffler's rhythm has noticeably lengthened at Portrush. A longer, smoother stroke beats a short, jabby one every time. Let the stroke create the pace, not your hands.

Get the ball to the hole

"Never up, never in" isn't just a saying — it's physics. Scheffler consistently gets his putts to the hole because he knows slow greens are more forgiving. A ball with good pace has a better chance of catching the edge and dropping.

Practice this

Set up three balls at 10, 20, and 30 feet. Try to get each putt 12-18 inches past the hole. Do this five times, focusing on stroke rhythm, not forcing pace with your hands.

The next time you play slow greens, remember Scheffler's approach: trust your read, commit to the stroke, and get the ball to the hole. Your putting will improve immediately.

