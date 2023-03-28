How to Watch the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur

The 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur returns this week!

Featuring an impressive international field of the top 72 amateur women golfers, including the top 10 players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), the ANWA is slated for another strong showing. Defending Champion Anna Davis, the 2021 Girls Junior PGA Champion, returns for a potential repeat title, while Rose Zhang, the 2017 Girls Junior PGA Champion, and 2021 ANWA Champion Tsubasa Kajitani are seeking victory, too.

First and second rounds of the ANWA will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club on March 29-30, with a practice round taking place on March 31 for all competitors at Augusta National Golf Club. The ANWA's final round will then be played at Augusta National on April 1.

To follow along with all the action:

Rounds 1-2 and Practice Round (March 29-31)

The first two rounds will be broadcast live on Golf Channel and streamed on Peacock from 1:30-3:30 p.m. ET on March 29-30.

Golf Channel’s “Live From the Masters” will begin on Friday, March 31, from Augusta National and wrap ANWA coverage on Saturday, April 1.

Up-to-date coverage of the championship, including scores, highlights, features and interviews will be available throughout the tournament at ANWAGolf.com and the Championship’s official social media handles (@ANWAgolf) on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

Final Round (April 1)