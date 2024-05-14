How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship

It’s here. Finally!

The 2024 PGA Championship gets underway Thursday morning from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, the second men’s Major Championship of the year.

Brooks Koepka will look to defend his title as PGA Champion after capturing his third career Championship victory last year at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, but the strongest field in golf will not make the task easy.

See the schedule below for streaming and broadcast times (all times Eastern). You can also follow all the action with live scoring and coverage on PGA.com. The leaderboard has a “star” function to create your own leaderboard, making it easier to follow your favorite players.

Thursday, May 16

7 a.m.-noon, ESPN+

12-8 p.m., ESPN

Featured Groups

AM: Groups 1, 2, 3 & 4, TBD, 8 a.m. ET, ESPN+

PM: Groups 5, 6, 7 & 8, TBD, Noon ET, ESPN+

Featured Holes

No. 13, 14 & 18 7:45 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Friday, May 17

7 a.m.-noon, ESPN+

12-8 p.m., ESPN

Featured Groups

AM: Groups 1, 2, 3 & 4, TBD, 8 a.m. ET, ESPN+

PM: Groups 5, 6, 7 & 8, TBD, Noon ET, ESPN+

Featured Holes

No. 13, 14 & 18, 7:45 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, May 18

8-10 a.m., ESPN+

10 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN

1-7 p.m., CBS

Featured Groups

AM: Groups 1, 2, 3 & 4, TBD, 8 a.m. ET, ESPN+

PM: Groups 5, 6, 7 & 8, TBD, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Featured Holes

No. 13, 14 & 18, 10:45 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Sunday, May 19

8-10 a.m., ESPN+

10 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN

1-7 p.m., CBS

Featured Groups

AM: Groups 1, 2, 3 & 4, TBD, 8 a.m. ET, ESPN+

PM: Groups 5, 6, 7 & 8, TBD, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Featured Holes

No. 13, 14 & 18, 10:45 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Alternate Telecast

Thursday, May 18

11 a.m.-3 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, May 18

11 a.m.-3 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, May 20

9 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday, May 21

9 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN+