How to Watch the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship
By Randy Stutzman
There are a variety of ways to watch what promises to be an epic KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week at PGA Frisco.
Defending champion Amy Yang, leads a 156-player field set to take on Fields Ranch East, all vying for a $12 million purse.
Beginning Thursday morning at 9:25 a.m. ET (June 19) you can follow the featured group presented by KPMG and T-Mobile for Business of World No. 1 Nelly Korda, World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul and World No. 3 Lydia Ko on KPMGWomensPGA.com, the PGA Championships App and on Peacock.
Broadcast coverage on Thursday begins at 11:00 a.m. ET on Golf Channel.
On Thursday afternoon at 1:55 p.m. ET, you can watch the featured group of Lexi Thompson, Yuka Saso, Yealimi Noh on KPMGWomensPGA.com, the PGA Championships App and on Peacock.
To see all the different ways you can watch from Thursday through Sunday of Championship week visit HERE.