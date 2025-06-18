How to Watch the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

There are a variety of ways to watch what promises to be an epic KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week at PGA Frisco.

Defending champion Amy Yang, leads a 156-player field set to take on Fields Ranch East, all vying for a $12 million purse.

Beginning Thursday morning at 9:25 a.m. ET (June 19) you can follow the featured group presented by KPMG and T-Mobile for Business of World No. 1 Nelly Korda, World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul and World No. 3 Lydia Ko on KPMGWomensPGA.com , the PGA Championships App and on Peacock.

Broadcast coverage on Thursday begins at 11:00 a.m. ET on Golf Channel.

On Thursday afternoon at 1:55 p.m. ET, you can watch the featured group of Lexi Thompson, Yuka Saso, Yealimi Noh on KPMGWomensPGA.com , the PGA Championships App and on Peacock.