How to Watch the 2025 Players Championship

$25 million purse. Scottie Scheffler attempting the three-peat. The island green. A drama-infused four days.

Yes, all of those things aptly describe THE PLAYERS Championship, which returns this week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for a 51st time. The Scheffler storyline is one of many circling around THE PLAYERS Stadium Course, but there's plenty of other headlines entering Round 1 on Thursday.

The good news for golf fans? Wall-to-wall coverage will be available on NBC, Golf Channel and PGA TOUR LIVE. Bookmark the schedule below to keep handy (all times Eastern):

March 13

1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed)

8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Marquee Group)

8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups)

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele (timing TBD)

Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas (timing TBD)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes)

Nos. 3, 12, 16 & 17

ESPN BET - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

March 14

1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed)

8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Marquee Group)

8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups)

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele (timing TBD)

Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas (timing TBD)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes)

Nos. 3, 12, 16 & 17

ESPN BET - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

March 15

2-7 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed)

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Marquee Group)

8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups)

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes)

ESPN BET - 12-2 p.m.

March 16

1-7 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed)

8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Marquee Group)

8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups)

8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes)