Latest
How to Watch the 2025 Players Championship
Published on
$25 million purse. Scottie Scheffler attempting the three-peat. The island green. A drama-infused four days.
Yes, all of those things aptly describe THE PLAYERS Championship, which returns this week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for a 51st time. The Scheffler storyline is one of many circling around THE PLAYERS Stadium Course, but there's plenty of other headlines entering Round 1 on Thursday.
The good news for golf fans? Wall-to-wall coverage will be available on NBC, Golf Channel and PGA TOUR LIVE. Bookmark the schedule below to keep handy (all times Eastern):
March 13
1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed)
8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Marquee Group)
8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups)
- Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele (timing TBD)
- Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas (timing TBD)
8 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes)
- Nos. 3, 12, 16 & 17
- ESPN BET - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
March 14
1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed)
8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Marquee Group)
8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups)
- Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele (timing TBD)
- Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas (timing TBD)
8 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes)
- Nos. 3, 12, 16 & 17
- ESPN BET - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
March 15
2-7 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
8 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed)
9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Marquee Group)
8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups)
8 a.m. - 7 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes)
- ESPN BET - 12-2 p.m.
March 16
1-7 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed)
8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Marquee Group)
8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups)
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes)
- ESPN BET - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.