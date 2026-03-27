How to Watch the 2026 Augusta National Women's Amateur

The seventh Augusta National Women’s Amateur is almost here—and it’s shaping up to be a can’t-miss week in Augusta.

A loaded field of 72 of the world’s best amateurs will battle it out over 54 holes of stroke play. The action starts at Champions Retreat in nearby Evans, Georgia, on April 1–2, before the spotlight shifts to Augusta National for the final round on April 4.

After 36 holes, only the low 30 (and ties) move on, setting up a high-stakes Saturday showdown. If there’s a tie at the top after 54 holes? A sudden-death playoff decides it.

And before the pressure peaks, every player gets a bucket-list moment: a Friday practice round at Augusta National—plus a spin around the Par 3 Course.

To follow along with all the action:

Up-to-date coverage of the championship, including scores, highlights, features, and interviews, will be available throughout the tournament at ANWAGolf.com and the Championship’s official social media handles (@ANWAgolf) on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

Rounds 1-2 and Practice Round (April 1-4)

The first two rounds will be broadcast live on Golf Channel and streamed on Peacock from 1:30-3:30 p.m. ET on April 1-2.

Golf Channel’s “Live From the Augusta Women's Amateur” will begin on Friday, April 3, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. ET at Augusta National and will kick off ANWA's final round coverage on Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

Final Round (April 4)