How to Watch the 2026 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

One of golf’s most exciting days of the year has arrived: the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Now in its 12th year, the annual event returns to iconic Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 5. Eighty of the nation’s top junior golfers, ages 7–15, earned their way here through local, sub-regional, and regional qualifying.

Each competitor showcases all three skills—driving, chipping, and putting—hitting three shots in each for a total of nine. Points are awarded for every shot, with the highest combined score in each division crowned champion.

The Drive and Chip portions take place at Augusta National’s Tournament Practice Facility, while the Putting competition unfolds on the legendary 18th green.

To catch the exciting action from the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals on April 5th: