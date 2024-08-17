Improve Your Chipping & Pitching With One Drill

We're seeing some serious skills around the green at the FedEx St. Jude Classic this weekend. Denny McCarthy's second-round 63 was, in big part, due to his incredible chipping and pitching touch. Hideki Matsuyama, who's built a formidable 54-hole lead at TPC Southwind is also really dialed in with his short shots.

So . . . how do we take what we're seeing from those two and more players, and translate it to our own game? Enter the One Club Drill.

Before we delve into the specifics of the drill, it’s crucial to understand why the short game is so vital.

A solid short game has helped Denny McCarthy get in contention at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

According to statistics, nearly 65% of shots in a round of golf are taken within 100 yards of the hole. It means that even if you can drive the ball 300 yards, you’ll gain more by honing your skills around the green. This drill targets your chipping and pitching, essential components of a well-rounded short game.

What You’ll Need:

Pitching Wedge (PW): This club offers a perfect amount of loft for practicing a variety of shots.

10-15 Golf Balls: Having multiple balls allows for repeated practice without constant retrieval.

Chipping Green: A practice area with a green you can chip onto.

Setup:

Select a Target: Choose a specific hole or marked spot on the practice green as your target.

Jin Chung chips onto the ninth green during the final round of the 45th National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship held at the PGA Golf Club on November 14, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)

Mix it Up: Start at varying distances from the target, beginning at 5 yards and extending up to 30 yards.

The Drill:

1. Short Chip Shots (5-10 yards):

Position the ball in the back of your stance to ensure a downward strike.

Focus on a consistent, smooth back and through motion.

Try to get the ball to roll out to the hole using minimal airtime.

2. Medium Pitch Shots (10-20 yards):

Move the ball slightly forward in your stance.

Increase your swing length but stay smooth.

Aim to land the ball softly on the green and let it roll toward the target.

3. Longer Pitch Shots (20-30 yards):

Position the ball even more forward.

Employ a fuller swing with a focus on your hands in front of your chest at your finish.

The ball should land softly with minimal roll.

Repetition and Variation:

Perform each shot type 10 times, noting the accuracy and consistency.

Change your target location and distances regularly to simulate different in-game scenarios.

Gradually increase difficulty by incorporating slopes or rough lies to better replicate course conditions.

Throughout the drill, keep an eye on your alignment and ball position. Use alignment sticks or clubs placed on the ground to ensure you’re lined up properly. Take notes on what works well and what needs adjustment. Self-assessment is crucial for growth.

Mastering the short game is essential for lowering your scores, and this One Club Drill offers a straightforward yet effective way to improve. And . . . you’ll become more confident and capable around the greens, just like Hideki and Denny. Happy practicing!