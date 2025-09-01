Incredible Golf Trip Destinations: Michigan’s BOYNE Golf

Although its golf seasons are short, Michigan has become one of the world’s premier golf destinations. After all, with roughly 850 courses, there are plenty of options in the Great Lakes State.

And more and more golfers are traveling to Northern Michigan, in particular, to experience its courses’ natural beauty. From the moment that leaves start budding to the days they’re transformed into a mix of gorgeous orange, purple, red and yellow hues, golfers are mesmerized by the area’s utter splendor.

BOYNE Golf — a collection of 11 courses based in the heart of Northern Michigan — has had a significant impact on Northern Michigan’s ever-rising popularity. In fact, one could argue that it’s not only become a go-to golf destination in Northern Michigan, but the entire Midwest.

“It’s easy to travel to our courses from the majority of the United States, which surprises most golfers,” says Josh Richter, PGA Senior Vice President of Golf Operations, Boyne Resorts.

For example, if golfers live in the Midwest, they can drive to BOYNE Golf’s courses in 8 hours or less. If they’d rather fly, Traverse City’s Cherry Capital Airport is only 75 to 90 minutes away from each course, too.

Not to mention, BOYNE Golf also has its own airport. Due to a recent $4 million upgrade, it can handle 16 passenger private jets at a time, all within 1,000 feet of Boyne Mountain, one of its three resorts.

“Cherry Capital Airport has direct flights from 20 cities as well,” says Bernie Friedrich, PGA Director of Golf Course Renovation and Development, Boyne Resorts. “Simply put, it’s easier to travel to our courses and resorts than ever before.”

162 Holes to Enjoy — 162!

As golfers prepare to travel to BOYNE Golf’s three resorts (Boyne Mountain, Inn at Bay Harbor and The Highlands), they’re ultimately compelled to travel for 162 key reasons. That’s right. BOYNE Golf offers a shocking 162 holes for golfers to treasure.

First off, Bay Harbor Golf Club has three stunning nine-hole courses, all nestled either on or near Lake Michigan’s shoreline: The Links, The Quarry and The Preserve. Furthermore, Boyne Mountain provides two breathtaking, mountainside, 18-hole courses, The Alpine and The Monument.

Additionally, The Highlands has four 18-hole championship courses (Arthur Hills, Donald Ross Memorial, The Heather and The Moor), along with a brand-new, 9-hole, short course that’s steadily becoming one of the United States’ most popular par-3 courses — Doon Brae. And, finally, guests can relish more water views at Crooked Tree Golf Club, which is nestled near Little Traverse Bay.

“The combination of the quality and variety of our courses, all located in close proximity to each other, is unmatched in the United States,” Richter says.

“We have mountain courses and courses located along Lake Michigan and Little Traverse Bay shorelines,” Friedrich adds. “We also have low-land and pine forest courses, along with courses located in 150-year-old quarries. Regardless of which type of course golfers are looking for, we likely have it.”

Fun is the Objective

Make no mistake about it. BOYNE Golf’s 11 courses are challenging, as they were designed by some of golf’s most renowned architects, from Donald Ross to Robert Trent Jones Sr.

However, BOYNE Golf has one primary goal: for everyone to have fun, whether they’ve been golfing for 50 years or just a few weeks. As an example of this objective, the par-3 Doon Brae course has been accompanied by a 27-hole putting area, known as the Back Yaird. Therefore, grandparents and parents can spend time with their grandchildren and children, while teaching them the game and relishing it together.

“Every hole on each of our golf courses has six tee boxes too,” Friedrich states. “As a result, golfers of all abilities can select a tee box that allows them to enjoy every course.”

“As further proof of the golf experience we provide, USA Today 10Best recently named BOYNE Golf the #1 Golf Destination in the United States,” Richter adds. “Now is the time for you to come and see it for yourself!”

For more information about BOYNE Golf, including its hospitality options, visit boynegolf.com.