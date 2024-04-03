Lexus Partners with PGA of America as the Official Vehicle of the PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship & PGA Frisco

Lexus continues to diversify and strengthen its golf partnership strategy with a new addition from a historic name. Today, the luxury brand announced a new partnership with the PGA of America as the Official Vehicle of the PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. In addition, the Lexus will become the Official Vehicle of PGA Frisco, in close proximity to Lexus headquarters.

The partnership also includes on-site activation rights at each of these major Championships, vehicle fleets for players, and high traffic vehicle displays to provide spectators the opportunity to interact with new Lexus products. At the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, Lexus will prominently display three Lexus courtesy vehicles available for guest transport while on property.

For more than 30 years, Lexus has intentionally entered strategic partnerships that align with luxury intenders’ interests - from fashion and design to hotel partnerships, unique culinary experiences and sporting events. Lexus has long-held partnerships in the golf space, and as the game evolves, the brand mirrors the direction of the game as it aims to reach a younger, more diverse audience. As the brand gains on its goal of reaching young, affluent luxury buyers, Lexus looks to new opportunities and partnerships that take foundational brand elements and modernize for the ever-evolving consumer.

“Lexus is excited to expand our golf partnership strategy to include a storied institution that shares our same focus of modernizing the golf space,” Kevin Higgins, General Manager of Lexus Marketing said. “Partnering with the PGA of America allows Lexus to expand our reach and engage with new audiences while also providing an excellent platform to showcase our brand and exciting new vehicle lineup.”

“We are proud to welcome Lexus as the Official Vehicle for three of our spectator championships and our new home, PGA Frisco,” said PGA of America Senior Director, Global Partnerships, Luke Reissman. “Lexus is committed to creating amazing experiences for its customers, mirroring our desire to provide top-tier experiences for spectators and guests alike.”